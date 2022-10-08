Hansen Heartbreak As Kristoffersson Takes Win At Spa

Johan Kristoffersson was back on the top step of the podium for round six of the 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship at Spa-Francorchamps after yet another heart-breaking final for Timmy Hansen. Contact at the Radillon Hairpin on lap one of the final dropped Hansen down the order, allowing Kristoffersson to run unchallenged to the flag, with Kevin Hansen taking the runner up spot, and teenage superstar Gustav Bergström taking his first ever podium in WorldRX.

Timmy Hansen will be devasted; he had been consistently showing winning pace all day. Both he and Kristoffersson got excellent starts in the final, with Hansen just edging out Kristoffersson who had managed to slip his Volkswagen Polo RX1e up the inside of everybody else. Further back, a chain reaction had already begun. Niclas Grönholm drifted wide coming out of turn one and nudged the outside wall, causing him to drop back. He therefore charged into the Radillon hairpin too fast, causing a concertina effect which ultimately led to Timmy Hansen being spun around and out of contention for the win. Grönholm received a five second penalty for the incident, but that will be of little solace to Hansen, who looked on the verge of breaking his winless streak in 2022.

The moment it all went wrong for Timmy Hansen. Credit: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Kristoffersson acknowledged that Hansen was unlucky in the race, saying “I feel sorry for Timmy – he was in a winning position in the final and really didn’t deserve that. Going up to the hairpin, there was a bit of a train from behind and he got spun round. It wasn’t his day. It turned out to be my day, but obviously it’s a bit bittersweet.”

The KMS driver is making a habit of winning in unexpected circumstances this year. After achieving his traditional number one spot in the superpole, the four-time world champion struggled for pace in all the races prior to the final. The Hansen brothers were the ones setting the pace setting the pace, with Timmy edging out his brother but both of them winning their respective progression races. The Hansen World RX Team will be pleased with Kevin’s second place, but ultimately today will be marked as another day of “what might have been.”

Turn One at Spa is always good for close action. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Elsewhere down the field, a notable absentee from the final was the third KMS driver, Ole Christian Veiby. The Norwegian driver had a day to forget, as consistent car issues ruled him out of the final for the first time in the new RX1e category. Meanwhile, CE Dealer Team had a day to forget. Both of their drivers were found at fault for causing collisions which resulted in Grönholm being given a time penalty, and Klara Andersson being disqualified altogether for an incident in the semi-final. She drifted across the track, causing a collision that took out both Bergström and René Muennich.

Andersson’s absence from the final opened the door for Bergström. The Swedish sensation has been catching the attention of the rallycross world, making his debut in the highest level of the sport this year. He demonstrates consummate professionalism at all times, and his consistency and talent were today rewarded with his first ever WorldRX Podium.

Another day of racing awaits on Sunday, and there are some scores to be settled. Timmy Hansen is now in fourth position in the championship, having been in second for the majority of the campaign so far. He is only one point behind his brother and Veiby, who are both tied on 78. Timmy will want to avenge today’s result and try and make some headway into Kristoffersson’s lead, which currently stands at an intimidating 33 points. With only five rounds to go, he needs to start making some headway now.