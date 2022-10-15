Kurt Busch steps away from full-time racing after 2022

Kurt Busch has accomplished plenty in over two decades of racing, from winning the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series championship to the 2017 Daytona 500. Next year, however, he will no longer be a regular face at the track as he will end his full-time driving career at the end of 2022.

Busch made his Cup début in 2000 as a 21-year-old hotshot from the Truck Series. Despite a tumultuous career marred by his fiery personality and off-track antics, he evolved into one of the series’ elder statesmen and a fan favourite in the past decade. He made the playoffs every year save for three since the postseason was introduced in 2004 and has won thirty-four races. He is the last active driver to have raced against the legendary Dale Earnhardt.

Although he has maintained race-winning form after joining 23XI Racing for the 2022 season, he suffered a concussion in a qualifying crash at Pocono in July that has effectively sidelined him for the rest of the year. Tyler Reddick, who initially signed with the team for 2024, will have his contract with Richard Childress Racing terminated a year early to allow him to replace Busch in the #45 Toyota Camry.

Busch posted the following statement on his social media:

“This NASCAR village is my home and I love it here. 28 years ago, I stood in this area of the desert and took a glamour shot with my first race car, which I built with my dad and my family. Racing is all I have ever known. My passion, work ethic, and persistence have helped me reach all the dreams that a kid could dream. There is not one reason why, or one person, or one circumstance, that has made a stronger difference than another. It has taken everything and everyone. With that said, I know I’m not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series. These are the best of the best drivers, and lately, I haven’t felt my best.

“The doctors have come to the conclusion that it is best for me to ‘shut it down’ for this season. Even though I have made solid gains since I have been working with top specialists, and the team at Toyota Performance Center, I’m still not 100% and I’m still not cleared to compete. As I continue to focus on my health and work towards being cleared, I will be stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2023. My long-term health is priority number one, and I don’t feel committing at this point to compete for a championship next year is in my best interest or the best interest of the team.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with 23XI and this team of wonderful professionals and appreciate the support they have shown me over the last few months. I will continue to work with this group with the wisdom and knowledge gained from the PhD I’ve earned in this garage area. We’re building something special here and I look forward to continuing working with Bubba (Wallace) off the track as well as Tyler Reddick, who will join the team next year to drive the #45 Toyota. I will continue to be a brand ambassador with Monster Energy who are my family. Our fraternity and sorority of athletes are the best of the best. Monster Energy and I have been together for over a decade and been around the world conquering a ‘lifestyle in a can.’ Toyota and TRD remain part of my future as well. They have embraced me like a long-lost brother, and I’m grateful for their support. We will continue going places together.

“And to all the NASCAR fans, I can’t thank you enough for your support throughout the journey this year and all the years. Your notes and words of encouragement have meant a lot to me. I’ve also been blessed throughout my career to race with so many great teams, teammates, and sponsors. All those people I’ve met along the way have made the journey up to now that much more special. I’m still competitive, passionate, and I want to continue to perform at my core values, and to give back to a community that has been my life since I left Las Vegas to pursue a professional racing career over 22 years ago. Next year my contributions to racing may look a little different, but I will continue to give my best to this sport. And, if I’m cleared, maybe you’ll see me at select races.”

As noted in the post’s final sentence, Busch intends to return for occasional starts if medically permitted by NASCAR. While too early to say for sure, it is perhaps a reasonable bet that he would want to race one of the two dates at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track and where he made his announcement Saturday. He also expressed interest in racing at Darington Raceway and Watkins Glen International, neither of which he has won at (including being edged out in the closest finish in NASCAR history at the former in 2003), and Michigan International Speedway, in order to complete the sweep of winning there with each of the four latest manufacturers.

Busch will also continue to serve as an ambassador for longtime sponsor Monster Energy and has been in talks about entering broadcasting with FOX Sports. He has occasionally called Truck Series races for the network as a guest analyst since 2018.

“Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing,” said Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson. “He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.”

“From the day Kurt Busch joined our team we knew he was going to elevate our organization in many ways,” reads a statement from 23XI. “From earning 23XI our first playoff berth with his commanding win at Kansas Speedway to numerous hours spent off the track helping to grow our program, Kurt has made us better. This season took an unexpected turn with his injury. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Kurt has not stopped being a true professional and a trusted teammate. We fully support Kurt’s decision to focus on his health and are grateful for his guidance as our team builds a strong foundation for the future.

“With Kurt choosing to not race full-time next year, 23XI Racing announced today that upon reaching an agreement with Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick will join 23XI in 2023 to drive the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. We look forward to competing against Tyler over the remaining four weeks of the season and look forward to having him join our team thereafter.”

Reddick migrates from RCR, who has signed Busch’s younger brother Kyle to drive the #8 Chevrolet in 2023. RCR originally planned to have Reddick in a newly opened third car, though such discussions were rendered null with Busch’s exit.

“Richard Childress Racing has agreed to release Tyler Reddick to drive for 23XI in 2023,” announced RCR. “With Kyle Busch coming to RCR next year, we believe it is in our mutual best interest to focus on building successful programs for the future. RCR and Tyler have enjoyed a great deal of success together, and everyone at RCR wishes him well.”