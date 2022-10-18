WRC2

Lindholm claims the 2022 WRC2 Junior world championship title

By
1 Mins read
Share
Emil Lindholm Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

The Toksport WRT driver Emil Lindholm from Finland is now confirmed to become the 2022 WRC2 Junior world champion as his rival Chris Ingram from the United Kingdom is forced to withdraw from the season remainder as Britain is not fully recovered from his crash at the Acropolis Rally Greece earlier.

As Ingram will not participate anymore this season, Lindholm has enough points to claim the world title and when the Rally Japan entry list got officially published yesterday it got confirmed that the Finn has sealed it.

Drivers under the age of 30 can participate in the WRC2 Junior class. Lindholm and co-driver Reeta Hämäläinen could also take double championship titles in the FIA World Rally Championship, as the Finns are also fighting for the overall WRC2 class title but he has to win over Kajetan Kajetanowicz from Poland in the two upcoming rallies as the current championship leader Andreas Mikkelsen will not be entering the last two rounds as well.

“In relation to the WRC2 World Rally Championship program, the WRC2 Junior World Championship was my main goal. Great news! However, our goals have increased over the course of the season, and right now our number one goal is to drive together with Reeta for the WRC2 class world championship. The WRC2 Junior championship is a nice intermediate goal, but we aim higher. It’s nice to say already at this stage that the WRC season has been successful according to expectations. Many thanks to Toksport WRT and all my supporters for allowing us to compete also in the last round of the season in Japan.” Lindholm said.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Avatar photo
852 posts

About author
Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
WRC2

Pajari joins the WRC2 grid for season-finale in Japan

By
1 Mins read
The 2021 JWRC champion Sami Pajari is set to contest the Rally Japan next month in the WRC2 class
WRC2

GR Yaris Rally2 machine is rumored to be tested in Finland now

By
1 Mins read
Many sources from Finland are saying a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 is currently being tested in a secret location outside of Toyota Gazoo Racing
WRC2

Paddon targeting part-time Rally1 program in 2023

By
1 Mins read
Hayden Paddon has revealed his plans for 2023, which include WRC2 and Rally1 outings.