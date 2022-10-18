Lindholm claims the 2022 WRC2 Junior world championship title

The Toksport WRT driver Emil Lindholm from Finland is now confirmed to become the 2022 WRC2 Junior world champion as his rival Chris Ingram from the United Kingdom is forced to withdraw from the season remainder as Britain is not fully recovered from his crash at the Acropolis Rally Greece earlier.

As Ingram will not participate anymore this season, Lindholm has enough points to claim the world title and when the Rally Japan entry list got officially published yesterday it got confirmed that the Finn has sealed it.

Drivers under the age of 30 can participate in the WRC2 Junior class. Lindholm and co-driver Reeta Hämäläinen could also take double championship titles in the FIA World Rally Championship, as the Finns are also fighting for the overall WRC2 class title but he has to win over Kajetan Kajetanowicz from Poland in the two upcoming rallies as the current championship leader Andreas Mikkelsen will not be entering the last two rounds as well.

“In relation to the WRC2 World Rally Championship program, the WRC2 Junior World Championship was my main goal. Great news! However, our goals have increased over the course of the season, and right now our number one goal is to drive together with Reeta for the WRC2 class world championship. The WRC2 Junior championship is a nice intermediate goal, but we aim higher. It’s nice to say already at this stage that the WRC season has been successful according to expectations. Many thanks to Toksport WRT and all my supporters for allowing us to compete also in the last round of the season in Japan.” Lindholm said.