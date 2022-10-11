Paddon claims the 2022 TER Series championship title

Rally

A little over a week ago, Haydon Paddon took the WRC2 class victory in his home rally of Repco Rally New Zealand in the FIA World Rally Championship and after that rally, Paddon traveled to Italy, where he participated in the international Tour European Rally, or TER rally series, on the island of Sardinia.

The New Zealander took his third consecutive win of the season after beating Switzerland’s Ivan Ballinar by a minute and 24 seconds in the Rally Terra Sarda tarmac rally held over the weekend. At the same time, Paddon overtook Ballinar in the TER series championship table and was crowned the champion.

TER series events were held during the season in Italy, France, Switzerland, and Great Britain. The former WRC driver Paddon was entered in the last three rallies of the season, in each of which he claimed first place, he used an older spec Hyundai i20 R5 rented from Hyundai Motorsport Italia and had the co-driver Jared Hudson with him.

“A very enjoyable weekend here in Sardegna and a big thanks to everyone who helped to make it possible and for everyone here who has made us feel so welcome. Big thanks to HMI team for an amazing car and Jared continues to grow from rally to rally while doing an amazing job.” Paddon said.

