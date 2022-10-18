Pajari joins the WRC2 grid for season-finale in Japan

The reigning junior world rally champion Sami Pajari has confirmed that he will join the FIA World Rally Championship season-finale in Rally Japan next month in the WRC2 class in a Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo fielded by the Skoda Motorsport backed Toksport WRT.

Pajari who finished third in this year´s JWRC standings after winning the title last year has this year been doing a part-time program in the WRC2 class at selected rallies. So far he has done two outings in Rally Italia Sardegna and at his home rally of Rally Finland. This weekend he will be out again at the RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada before rounding up with Japan next month.

The Rally Japan will mark his debut outside of Europe in his career and Enni Mälkönen will be reading the notes for him in the co-driver seat.

“To compete in Japan in a Rally2 car is an unbelievable opportunity for us and first I want to thank all our fantastic partners and everyone who has made this possible. At such a long haul event, even just learning to manage the effects of the time difference in a competition setting is an invaluable experience for the future, of course together with the asphalt mileage we can gather there. There could not be a better event to end this season.” Pajari said.