Points penalty for William Byron dropped

Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

William Byron just got a new lifeline entering the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series‘ Round of 12 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. On Thursday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel announced Byron’s penalty for spinning Denny Hamlin at Texas at the round opener has been modified, dropping his twenty-five-point deduction. In place of a points penalty, his $50,000 (€51,076.75) was increased to $100,000 (€102,153.50).

Byron had violated Sections 4.3.A and 4.4.C of the NASCAR code of conduct when he spun Hamlin under caution. While Byron admitted the contact was intentional, he asserted he was not trying to spin him altogether. Nevertheless, he was slapped with the penalty and fine, which dropped him below the playoff cutline.

With the twenty-five points restored, Byron is now seventh in the standings and fourteen points above the cutline. Had the points reduction stayed, he would have been eleventh, three places and eleven points out from advancing to the Round of 8. Conversely, this drops Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric out of the top eight.

The appeal was overheard by Raycom Sports CEO Hunter Nickell, Bowman Gray Stadium owner Dale Pinilis, and Greenville-Pickens Speedway operator Kevin Whitaker. The panel is an independent entity of NASCAR.

