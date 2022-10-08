Ricciardo Accepting his Absence from 2023 Formula 1 Grid After McLaren Departure

Daniel Ricciardo has openly admitted that he is set to sit out the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season after failing to secure a drive following his departure from the McLaren F1 Team.

The Australian will be replaced at McLaren by his countryman Oscar Piastri, and following the news on Saturday that Pierre Gasly will join the BWT Alpine F1 Team and Nyck de Vries will join Scuderia AlphaTauri, the only remaining available drives for next season are with the Haas F1 Team and with Williams Racing.

However, the Haas drive appears to be a straight fight between Antonio Giovinazzi and Nico Hülkenberg, while Williams are hoping that Logan Sargeant secures his Superlicence in the finale of the FIA Formula 2 championship to promote him.

Talking during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, Ricciardo admitted that a sabbatical is likely for 2023 and he will be targeting a return to the sport in 2024.

“The Gasly news I was aware of,” Ricciardo is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “I knew they were they were talking for a while, and I knew they were very interested in Pierre. Let’s say I was prepared for that, and no surprise.

“We were trying to let’s say navigate our way around that and figure out what was next. But I think the reality is now I won’t be on the grid in ’23.

“I think it’s now just trying to set up for ’24. I think that there could be some better opportunities then. So that’s really what all this confirms, and now where the sights are set.”

Ricciardo says the plan is to remain part of Formula 1 in some capacity, such as a test or reserve driver, and he does not believe he will find his way into any other category, such as NASCAR.

“Certainly, the plan is still to be involved in F1,” the Australian added. “I’d say this is kind of like just hitting pause for a little bit, as I see it, let’s say, as far as my F1 career goes. It’s like the full intention is for ’24.

“Sure, it could open up opportunities to maybe do some of that stuff, but if I feel it’s going deviate away from my target, then I will still say it’s not really where I’m looking, and as fun and cool, to compete in something else.

“The truth is mentally I’m not there yet. I’m still so engaged in this, and I think like a bit of time or out of a seat will probably do me good.

“So I would probably use that, as opposed to trying to jump in something else and stay busy in a different category. I’d say pretty convincingly, it wouldn’t happen anywhere else.”