Sebastian Vettel on Last Japanese GP: “I have so many special memories of this place”

After a solid eighth place finish at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel goes straight into another weekend that is incredibly close to him, the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Suzuka International Racing Course is so special to the German in fact, that he admitted to reporters that he’d be open to a one-off Formula 1 appearance in the future at Suzuka. Vettel has won four times at the Japanese venue and has also claimed five pole positions at it. The four-time World Champion also famously claimed his 2011 World Championship at the venue, which at the time made him a double World Champion.

It’s safe to assume that pole position and a victory is off the cards this weekend; however, after Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team jumped to seventh in the Constructors’ Championship last weekend, Vettel is hoping that the team can score more “good points” this weekend.

“Suzuka is a fantastic circuit – my favourite on the whole calendar, in fact. I have so many special memories of this place – the track is just a special place, and the fans are absolutely amazing as well. Overall, the atmosphere just feels magical. This place is a huge challenge, and it is so satisfying when the perfect lap comes together. It is tough to predict exactly how we will perform this weekend, but we delivered some good points at Spa which is also a lower-downforce circuit.”

Suzuka a “challenge I absolutely relish” – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll also enjoyed an excellent weekend in Singapore, where he claimed a very solid sixth-place finish, at a time when the Silverstone-based team were in desperate need of a solid points finish.

The first Japanese GP since 2019 comes after a forced absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with a number of drivers being extremely excited to be back this weekend after so long away. Stroll is one of those drivers who loves Suzuka, with the Canadian admitting it’s “one of the best circuits in the world”.

At his last visit to the circuit in 2019, the Aston Martin driver scored two World Championship points after finishing ninth, something he’d happily take this weekend.

“I am really excited to return to Suzuka – a true drivers’ circuit and a challenge I absolutely relish. It is simply one of the best circuits in the world. The first sector in particular is among the most thrilling sequences on the whole calendar. Traditionally, this has not been the easiest circuit for overtaking, but the changes to the cars for this year should hopefully improve that prospect this year.”