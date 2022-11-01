Off Road

2023 Championship Off-Road schedule ends with maiden trip to Oklahoma

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2023 Championship Off-Road schedule will be mostly identical to the previous year as the series continues to establish itself as the top Midwestern short course championship. However, the season will bring the series outside its familiar confines as the finale will take place in Oklahoma for the first time.

The first six rounds will be same as in 2022, beginning at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway on 10/11 June followed by the first of two races at Crandon International Raceway with the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run two weeks later. ERX Motor Park and Dirt City Motorplex comprise the July races while Bark River International Raceway hosts the lone August event.

Labor Day weekend will see the series once again head to Crandon for the World Championship Off-Road Races, which is conducted in tandem with the Crandon-organised, non-championship Red Bull World Cup. This weekend will be the finale for the Sportsman divisions.

The Pro classes will end their season on 23–24 September at MidAmerica Outdoors in Jay, Oklahoma. Besides the eponymous track, MidAmerica Outdoors LLC is the owner of Ultra4 USA, which is also a part of the Crandon World Championship weekend. Ultra4 also has a partnership with the West Coast-based Great American Shortcourse.

An expansion beyond the Midwest has long been teased and discussed in off-road circles before being confirmed with Tuesday’s schedule reveal.

“Off-road racing has an extremely passionate base, led by both its competitors and its fans,” said Championship Off-Road president Carl Schubitzke. “We have been looking for ways to expand, while keeping our core events intact. The MidAmerica Outdoors group brings the same passion and dedication that we have grown accustomed to here in the Midwest. We know that the first six rounds of racing will be spectacular and will lead to an amazing finish in Oklahoma.”

2023 schedule

#EventTrackLocationDate
1Antigo Off-Road NationalAntigo Lions Roaring RacewayAntigo, WI10–11 June
2Forest County Potawatomi Brush RunCrandon International Off-Road RacewayCrandon, WI24–25 June
3ERX Off-Road NationalERX Motor ParkElk River, MN14–15 July
4Dirt City Off-Road NationalDirt Ciy MotorplexLena, WI29–20 July
5Island Resort and Casino Off-Road Rumble in the UPBark River International RacewayBark River, MI12–13 August
6World Championship Off-Road RacesCrandon International Off-Road RacewayCrandon, WI2–3 September
7MidAmerica Outdoors Off-Road NationalMidAmerica OutdorsJay, Oklahoma23–24 September
