Alon Day relishes in record-breaking fourth EuroNASCAR title

What do Alon Day and Jeff Gordon have in common? They both drive the #24 and have four championships in their respective NASCAR divisions. Day breaks a tie with Ander Vilariño for the most titles in the history of the Whelen Euro Series‘ EuroNASCAR PRO tier.

A victory in Race #1 of the final round at Autodrom Grobnik gave Day the edge over rival Gianmarco Ercoli, while a podium in Race #2 versus Ercoli’s finish outside the top ten sealed the deal. Even with a penalty for contact with Ercoli at Brands Hatch, Day finished the season with 425 points while Alexander Graff leapfrogged Ercoli for second at 405 points to 393.

Day has now won a championship every year he has been with PK Carsport, beginning with taking the crown in 2020. A one-year stint with CAAL Racing—with whom he won the 2017 and 2018 titles—did not see as much success, prompting a return to PK. Once again in PK’s #24 Chevrolet, he won five times at Valencia, Brands Hatch, Vallelunga, Most, and Grobnik.

He ran the Zolder round with SpeedHouse since PK manager and two-time champion Anthony Kumpen was making his return to racing after a four-year suspension. Even if it was a one-off, it made Day the first champion to race for multiple teams in a championship campaign.

“I couldn’t do it without PK Carsport,” said Day. “I think this is the moment to really say thanks to everybody in the team: Anthony for giving me the opportunity to drive here and every person in this team that worked from day to night. They deserved this championship more than I do.”

While Loris Hezemans did not defend his PRO championship as he has been in America competing in the the top three national series, his younger brother Liam Hezemans continued the family dynasty by winning EuroNASCAR 2. A newcomer for the 2022 season and racing for Hendriks Motorsport-MOMO alongside reigning titlist Martin Doubek, Liam won six times including a back-to-back round sweep at Zolder and Grobik. The dominant run enabled him to edge out Alberto Naska by just nine points.

“I made my first race car start ever in Valencia in the beginning of the season, coming from go-kart and immediately winning the championship,” Hezemans commented. “There were so many close battles all the time, we made progress every week, I cannot describe it with words. It’s just an awesome weekend and we couldn’t hope for more.

The Club Challenge saw an even closer battle as Gordon Barnes defeated Neo Lambert by a single point, securing the title for the second straight year.

“Neo Lambert has been phenomenal all season. Beating him by just one point is just incredible,” said Barnes.