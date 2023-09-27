NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

Ryan Vargas: NASCAR Euro Series cars are "wild to drive"

Credit: Bart Dehaese/NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

Ryan Vargas is not much of a road course racer, but he was more than up for the challenge against the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series when he and 3F Racing made their series débuts in last weekend’s NASCAR GP Germany at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. Despite being his first time competing in Europe and doing so in the top-level EuroNASCAR PRO class, he scored tenth-place finishes in both races.

Vargas got to showcase his skill early when he cracked the top ten in qualifying to advance to the Superpole round, pacing in tenth.

Race #1 took place on his 23rd birthday, where he notched a tenth. While post-race penalties tossed up the results, most notably causing Vittorio Ghirelli to lose the win to Paul Jouffreau due to a non-spec air filter, Vargas mostly avoided scrutiny to keep his top ten.

“The Euro cars are a bit more rigid and built to handle road courses better,” he posted on social media. “A mix of a bias-ply tire and lower power means you can absolutely THRASH the car around and find different ways to find speed.

“Plus, they’re still big stock cars, so they’re WILD to drive.”

The second race saw Vargas start twelfth before spending the day fighting with 2018 EuroNASCAR 2 champion Ulysse Delsaux and Lucas Lasserre to get back into the top ten. Lasserre eventually dropped out with a tyre puncture, leaving Vargas to fend off Delsaux for tenth, an effort that ended successfully.

“I’m so impressed because when I raced the NASCAR Euro series, EuroPro was so so stacked. So a top 10 on your first outing is mega,” Myatt Snider wrote to Vargas. Snider is a fellow American who raced the EuroNASCAR 2 calendar in 2019 before returning stateside.

The double top ten marks a strong entrance for 3F Racing into NASCAR-sanctioned competition. The German-owned team plans to compete in the Cup Series in the future, and hired Vargas in July as their driver development director. 3F also has a late model programme, with whom EuroNASCAR 2 part-timer Max Mason tested at Hickory in August.

With Germany out of the way, Vargas will return to the United States to run the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. He was the fifteenth American to race in the NWES, joining the likes of Snider, Andre CastroJennifer Jo CobbRick CrawfordJeffrey EarnhardtEric FilgueirasBrandon GdovicBen KennedyBobby LabonteJulia LandauerKevin O’ConnellDale QuarterleyNick Strickler, and Giles Thornton.

EuroNASCAR PRO Race #1 results

FinishNumberDriverTeamManufacturer
13Paul JouffreauRDV CompetitionFord
299Tobias DauenhauerBremotionChevrolet
356Marc GoossensCAAL RacingChevrolet
472Vittorio GhirelliTeam BleekemolenChevrolet
554Gianmarco ErcoliCAAL RacingChevrolet
624Anthony KumpenPK CarsportChevrolet
750Liam HezemansHendriks MotorsportToyota
814Ulysse DelsauxSpeedhouseFord
969Sebastiaan BleekemolenTeam BleekemolenFord
1030Ryan Vargas3F RacingChevrolet
1134Thomas ToffelRace Art TechnologyChevrolet
1248Tuomas PontinenMarko Stipp MotorsportChevrolet
1366Thomas DombrowskiTeam BleekemolenChevrolet
1446Thomas KrasonisMarko Stipp MotorsportChevrolet
1565Riccardo RomagnoliThe Club MotorsportChevrolet
1688Max LanzaCAAL RacingChevrolet
1764Lucas LasserreSpeedhouseFord
1855Fabrizio ArmettaThe Club MotorsportChevrolet
1918Giorgio MaggiRace Art TechnologyFord
207Martin DoubekHendriks MotorsportFord
218Dario CasoVict MotorsportChevrolet
225Vladimiros TziortzisAcademy MotorsportEuroNASCAR FJ
Italics – Junior Trophy
Bold – Challenger Trophy

EuroNASCAR PRO Race #2 results

FinishNumberDriverTeamManufacturer
199Tobias DauenhauerBremotionChevrolet
23Paul JouffreauRDV CompetitionFord
324Anthony KumpenPK CarsportChevrolet
472Vittorio GhirelliTeam BleekemolenChevrolet
554Gianmarco ErcoliCAAL RacingChevrolet
650Liam HezemansHendriks MotorsportToyota
756Marc GoossensCAAL RacingChevrolet
818Giorgio MaggiRace Art TechnologyFord
969Sebastiaan BleekemolenTeam BleekemolenFord
1030Ryan Vargas3F RacingChevrolet
1114Ulysse DelsauxSpeedhouseFord
127Martin DoubekHendriks MotorsportFord
1346Thomas KrasonisMarko Stipp MotorsportChevrolet
1466Thomas DombrowskiTeam BleekemolenChevrolet
1534Thomas ToffelRace Art TechnologyChevrolet
1648Tuomas PontinenMarko Stipp MotorsportChevrolet
175Vladimiros TziortzisAcademy MotorsportEuroNASCAR FJ
1865Riccardo RomagnoliThe Club MotorsportChevrolet
1988Max LanzaCAAL RacingChevrolet
2055Fabrizio ArmettaThe Club MotorsportChevrolet
218Dario CasoVict MotorsportChevrolet
2264Lucas LasserreSpeedhouseFord
