EuroNASCAR returns to Raceway Venray in 2024

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be going in circles yet again in 2024. Released Wednesday, the seven-circuit schedule will retain the 2023 calendar while also adding Raceway Venray.

Located in the Netherlands, Raceway Venray is a half-mile oval that welcomed the series form 2015 to 2017 and again in 2019. Venray was initially on the 2020 schedule as well before being impacted by COVID-19, which forced it from returning for the next three seasons. Partly owing to Europe not being a hotbed for oval racing, it and Tours Speedway in France are the only ovals to have hosted an NWES race.

Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain will remain the season opener for the tenth year, followed by Italy’s Autodromo di Vallelunga. The latter was the third date in 2023 ahead of Brands Hatch, which takes its spot for 2024.

Venray will be the midway point in June.

The second half of the season remains the same with dates at Autodrom Most, Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, and Circuit Zolder. Oschersleben and Zolder are playoff rounds that award double points; the former made its début in 2023

“This 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series calendar is the best in the series’ history,” said series president Jérôme Galpin. “Each one of these destinations brings its own flavour and identity to the NASCAR Official Championship, providing fans, teams and drivers a great diversity of racing experiences. We can’t thank our fantastic circuit partners enough, each one of them sharing the same ambition to build great American Festivals to entertain tens of thousands of fans and families. This 2024 season will be another big step in the development of NASCAR in Europe.”

The Arctic Ice Race, originally planned as an exhibition in Finland, remains in development hell for another year after being indefinitely postponed due to supply chain issues.

2024 schedule