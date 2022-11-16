Carlos Sainz: “We brought home the best possible result for the team”

After claiming his ninth podium finish of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the São Paulo Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz has praised his Scuderia Ferrari team for bringing home “the best possible result’.

Despite his second-place finish in the Sprint, a new engine being taken for his F1-75 would see Sainz start the Grand Prix from the fourth row of the grid in seventh. Sainz would benefit from Charles Leclerc’s misfortune on lap seven, as the Monegasque driver collided with Lando Norris, allowing Sainz to move up into the top four. The Ferrari driver would then move up into the podium places just a lap later, as he would overtake his former team-mate into turn one.

Sainz would undertake a three-stop strategy around the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, and after pitting for the final time onto the Soft compound of tyre, the Spaniard would rejoin the grid in fourth-place with seventeen laps remaining.

The twenty-eight year old would then get to work quickly with his new tyres by overtaking Sergio Pérez on the run into turn four to return to the podium places, and allow the Ferrari driver to claim his first podium finish since the Singapore Grand Prix.

Speaking after the race Sainz stated: “The team fought well for this result. We had a strong weekend and a solid race despite the penalty and some setbacks today, namely the issue with the tear-off that meant I had to pit earlier than planned and we had to rethink our strategy.”

While offering his last remarks on the weekend’s action, Sainz quickly turned his attention to the season finale in Abu Dhabi, where he is hopeful the team can build on a strong weekend in Brazil to close the season out on a high.

“We managed to stay focused, picked up the pace again and were fast during the entire race. We reacted to every challenge today and the boys did great pitstops. We brought home the best possible result for the team and we look forward to racing again in Abu Dhabi for the last time this season. Congratulations to George on his maiden win. He’s had a good weekend and he deserves it.”

Charles Leclerc: “I’m satisfied with my performance and the recovery I made to finish P4”

Charles Leclerc has stated he leaves the Autódromo José Carlos Pace “satisfied” with own performance after he was able to recover from an incident with Lando Norris on lap seven, which resulted in Leclerc running last for a period of time, to cross the finish line in fourth-place at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver was able to undertake a quick start at Interlagos, gaining four positions in the opening lap. Leclerc’s work would soon come undone as he attempted to overtake Norris around turn six, the British driver caught Leclerc just as he was attempting to make the move stick, resulting in the Ferrari driver heading into the barriers.

While Norris was handed a five-second time penalty for his role in the incident, Leclerc was able to continue but a pit-stop for a new front wing would see the twenty-five year old rejoin the action at the back of the pack.

Also undertaking a three-stop strategy, Leclerc would pick his way through the field one-by-one to place himself in fourth-place with seven laps remaining in the Grand Prix. Despite Leclerc’s best efforts over the radio to force a switch between both Ferrari drivers for the sake of second in the Drivers’ Championship, Leclerc’s impressive recovery would see him take home a fourth-place finish.

Now level on two-hundred and ninety points with Pérez in the Drivers’ Championship, with just one race remaining, Leclerc is determined to take the momentum from his recovery drive in Brazil into the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“It was a tough race today, the incident shortly after the start dropped me all the way to the back of the field. The pace and the feeling in the car were good and I’m satisfied with my performance and the recovery I made to finish P4. It’s going to be a tight battle with Checo (Perez) and I look forward to racing in Abu Dhabi where I’ll give it my all for one last time this season.”