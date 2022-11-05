F1 CEO Finally Open to Eleventh Team, Opening Possible Door For Andretti Entry

Michael Andretti‘s Formula 1 dream might be on the verge of coming true, after F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali announced that having an eleventh team is “not a problem” for the championship.

Andretti’s previous attempt to enter an American team into the championship was denied by the Italian, who appears to have had a change of heart in regard to a new team entering the series. Andretti has previously stated to GPFans that F1 would “be our life” should they get a side into the series, which would open a viable pathway for American talent to reach the pinnacle of four-wheeled motorsport.

The current ten sides in the series have seen their value dramatically increase since the sport’s takeover by Liberty Media, with the series currently producing record profits. Should an eleventh team join, then a sum of $200 million would be divided amongst the teams as an anti-dilution fee, to ensure that no current outfit loses money as a result of a new entry.

Whilst the prospect of two more cars on the grid is incredibly exciting for fans, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team boss Toto Wolff has previously rejected the idea of an eleventh team being good for the sport, unless it works in favour for the current sides. Domenicali has previously echoed the points made by the Austrian; however, a change of heart appears to have taken place.

“It is not a problem having one more team to have better racing, therefore we will see and we will monitor the situation,” said Domenicali in an investors’ call.

“If there would be a real, credible new entry that wants to discuss with us, we are ready to discuss, but we are not in a rushed position today for that.”

Should an eleventh team be allowed, then it would be assumed that Andretti would get first dibs at entering a side, given their previous attempt. With Audi partnering Sauber in 2026 and Porsche looking to partner with a current team rather than enter their own, it should be a simple process for the American to finally enter a side.

Domenicali has stressed, though, that an eleventh entry will only happen if it brings “extra value” to the already excelling championship.

“With regard to the value or the process of the possibility of bringing a new F1 team into the championship, of course, there is the primary step that both us and the FIA have to be in agreement on that,” he added.

“And I think the first thing that we need to consider is, will this eventual possibility bring extra value to the championship?

“If so, of course, we are going to discuss it internally and we will see if there is any kind of real potential for a new entry that can give value to the championship.

“On top of this, there is a value that has to be recognised to the teams that are already in the championship, because, of course, they cannot allow any dilution of their partnership with the F1 championship.

“This is what is written in the Concorde Agreement but mainly, the point is that does a new entry bring a better position for the F1 world championship?

“This is really in terms of value from a financial point of view and in terms of value from a sporting point of view.”