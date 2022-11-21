Ferrari Junior Arthur Leclerc Makes Jump into Formula 2 in 2023 with DAMS

Arthur Leclerc will make the step up to the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2023, with Ferrari Driver Academy linking up with the French DAMS outfit.

The FIA Formula 3 race winner moves away from the Prema Racing team that has guided him through both Formula Regional European Championship and F3 for the first time since joining the Italian outfit ahead of the 2020 season.

Leclerc, the younger brother of current Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, is delighted to be making the jump up to Formula 2 for the first time, and he will run in the post-season test with DAMS later this week.

“I’m delighted to be making the step up to Formula 2 with DAMS in 2023,” said Leclerc. “They’re a very successful team that has achieved great results in the championship, and I hope I can be a part of that and continue the team’s success.

“Charles Pic has done an amazing job to help the team back to winning ways throughout the season and I’m aiming to keep that going next year.

“We’ve a lot of work to do before the start of the new campaign in Bahrain in March, and I’m really looking forward to getting started in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi!”

Former FIA Formula 1 World Championship driver Charles Pic is the Team Owner at DAMS, and the Frenchman is excited by the prospect of Leclerc racing for them and challenging at the front of the field next season.

“It’s great to have Arthur join DAMS for 2023,” said Pic. “We’ve seen his talent and skill throughout his career so far, and he’s shown in the last two years in F3 that he’s capable of challenging for victories.

“We’re excited to have him in the car for the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, preparing for next season. The team is aiming for a strong campaign in 2023, and we’ve no doubt that the addition of Arthur will help us towards our goals.”