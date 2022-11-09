Gabriele Mini Joins Hitech Grand Prix for 2023 Formula 3 Season

Gabriele Mini will join up with Hitech Grand Prix for the 2023 FIA Formula 3 season, coming off the back of an impressive season with the team in Formula Regional European Championship.

The seventeen year old finished second in the series, only forty points behind PREMA’s new recruit Dino Beganovic.

Mini took an impressive three wins and six podiums throughout the season, which have prompted Hitech GP into giving the 2020 Italian Formula 4 champion a seat in Formula 3 next season.

Hitech GP team principal Oliver Oakes commented on the new addition to their Formula 3 lineup saying:

“I have been following Gabriele’s career for some time through Karting, then into F4. We had the pleasure to work with him earlier this year in Asian F3 with good results, seeing first-hand his commitment and talent.”

Mini also heavily impressed in Formula 3’s three day post-season testing in Jerez in September, setting the fastest time overall on the first day on track in Spain.

This performance certainly caught the attention of Hitech’s Team Principal as he commented:

“He has had an impressive season in FRECA and he was instantly up to speed during the FIA F3 post-season testing in Jerez, so we look forward to seeing him with Hitech in 2023.”

Mini also commented on his step up to Formula 3 as he said:

“After two seasons in FRECA, FIA F3 is the logical step for me and I’m delighted to be joining Hitech for the 2023 season. We already worked together last winter in Formula Regional Asia and enjoyed strong results.

“The team did a solid job last season fighting for the driver’s title until the last round so I’m confident they will perform at the highest level. Testing in Jerez last month went well and I cannot wait to be back in the car next year.”