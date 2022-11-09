Grégoire Saucy Stays at ART Grand Prix for the 2023 F3 Season

Grégoire Saucy will line up for the ART Grand Prix FIA Formula 3 team once again for the 2023 season, as the team announce he will return for his second season in Formula 3.

The Swiss driver has been with the team for the last three years, a three years that has seen Saucy claim first place in the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship and then finish fifteenth in his first year in Formula 3.

Saucy commented on his experience with ART and his sexcitement ahead of the new season as he said:

“In 2023, I will celebrate my 4th anniversary with ART Grand Prix, a milestone I am very proud of. Knowing the team for this long is a plus because we know each other’s strengths and we know how to work on our weaknesses. I have already started on my mental and physical preparation so I can be ready for the first laps of 2023.

“I learnt a great deal in the first season of F3 and I will be using that to bring ART Grand Prix a second title, following the one in FRECA back in 2021. The Championship will be long and exciting, with new dates, and one of the keys will be to be consistent right from the onset.

“This is what we missed last season and I know that to achieve my title objective we will have to do what we did in 2021: score the maximum number of points when victory is not within our reach.

“I am very happy to continue working with ART Grand Prix and I can’t wait for the new season to start. I want to thank ART Grand Prix, Dominique Guenat, Richard Mille and my sponsors without whom this project would not have been possible.”

ART GP Team Principal Sebastien Philippe also reflected on Saucy’s 2022 campaign and his goals for the 2023 season, saying:

“Grégoire has been a member of the ART Grand Prix family for three years and we could only congratulate ourselves on his personal and sporting qualities.

“In the wake of his title in the European Regional Formula by Alpine where he moved forward a step, he made a promising debut in Formula 3 by climbing onto the podium in Bahrain during his first weekend of racing in the series.

“Like the team, Grégoire has had his ups and downs, but he fought hard throughout the year and in 2023 his first year of experience in the discipline will be an asset to help him aim for regular victories.”