Logan Sargeant Confirmed To Drive For Williams In 2023

Following a successful final weekend in the FIA Formula 2 Championship for Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing has finally confirmed that the young American will be partnering Alex Albon at the Grove-based team for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Sargeant headed into the Formula 2 season finale in Abu Dhabi needing to finish at least fifth in the Driver Championship to obtain the final ten points required to secure his Super Licence. A sixth-place finish in the Sprint Race was followed up by a fifth-place finish in the Feature Race, allowing Sargeant to capture fourth in the Drivers Championship and a full-time drive with the Williams team in 2023.

The twenty-one-year-old becomes the first American driver to race in Formula 1 since Alexander Rossi, who undertook a five-race stint for the Manor Marussia F1 Team in 2015.

Sargeant’s impending arrival in the sport is potentially a very significant moment for Formula 1 as they look to continue expanding into the American market. With Formula 1 also set to race in the U.S. on three separate occasions next season, Sargeant has every chance of becoming a fan favourite within the American fanbase.

Speaking on the news, Sargeant was understandably delighted, giving thanks to the personnel inside the Williams team and to the owners of the team, Dorilton Capital, for providing him with the opportunity to race in Formula 1.

“It’s a huge honour and a dream come true to be given this opportunity to compete in Formula 1 with Williams Racing. A massive thank you to every person at Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for the support they’ve given me since the day I first joined the team at the 2021 United States Grand Prix.

“Being a part of the Williams Driver Academy for the past year has given me an important platform to develop as a driver and prepare me for this next chapter. I’m ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid.”

Team Principal Jost Capito followed up by speaking of his excitement to be partnering Sargeant with Alex Albon for the 2023 campaign.

“We’re delighted to officially announce Logan as our driver for next year after qualifying for a super licence following the final F2 event of the season in Abu Dhabi. Logan completes our exciting driver line-up for 2023 alongside Alex.

“Since joining our Driver Academy at the end of 2021, Logan has been able to fully integrate with the team at Grove while on the simulator and more recently at track during the four Free Practice sessions he’s participated in.

“He’s had a strong rookie season in Formula 2, and we are excited to watch him make the step up in Formula 1. We are here to support that journey with him.”

Sven Smeets, the Sporting Director of the Williams team, spoke on his pride to be promoting Sargeant from the Williams Driver Academy to a full-time seat.

“To be able to give Logan the opportunity to compete in Formula 1 for Williams Racing next year after being an integral part of our Driver Academy is a proud moment for the team.

“Seeing a driver from the Academy getting in our F1 seat is a motivation for all the other Academy drivers and demonstrates legitimacy of the programme and the platform it provides. We are not only preparing him on track, but will be working hard over the winter off track to ensure he’s in the best possible position to start 2023.”