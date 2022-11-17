Logan Sargeant: “It’s been a fantastic opportunity to get this much time behind the wheel”

Logan Sargeant will compete in his fourth free practice session in as many race weekends this weekend in Abu Dhabi, with the American racer edging closer to claiming the final spot on the grid for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

The twenty-one-year-old has run sessions at the Circuit of the Americas, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in recent weeks, and he will also run in the post-season Young Drivers’ test in Abu Dhabi with Williams Racing next week.

Sargeant will take over the car from the driver he could be in line to replace at Williams next year, Nicholas Latifi, although his primary focus this weekend is to finish his FIA Formula 2 season on a high and secure enough points to earn himself the Superlicence he needs to race in Formula 1.

“I’m looking forward to my last Free Practice outing of the year followed by the Young Driver Test with Williams,” said Sargeant. “It’s been a fantastic opportunity to get this much time behind the wheel of the FW44 across four race weekends.

“Over the sessions, I’ve been able to learn a lot about the new generation of cars compared to what I drove in the Young Driver Test last year. Alongside FP1 this weekend, my focus is on the final race of my Formula 2 season which I’m hoping to finish as strongly as possible.”

Sargeant’s “time in the F1 car will be valuable” in Abu Dhabi – Dave Robson

Dave Robson, the Head of Vehicle Performance at Williams, says Sargeant’s time behind the wheel of the FW44 will be valuable as he prepares for a potential move into Formula 1 next season, and he is keen for the American to maximise his chance this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Robson also revealed that Alexander Albon will run alongside Sargeant in the post-season test, with the Thai driver taking the responsibility of running Pirelli’s tyre test.

“Logan will drive the FW44 again, this time in Nicholas’s car for FP1,” Robson said. “He will then drive one of the cars for a full day at the post-season test on Tuesday.

“His main focus this weekend is the finale of his F2 campaign but his time in the F1 car will be valuable as he continues to prepare for the future.

“Alex will drive the other car at the post-season test and both cars will be running the 2023 Pirelli tyres and gaining some vital experience that will help guide our preparations for the 2023 pre-season test in Bahrain.”

Robson feels the Yas Marina Circuit should suit Williams better than it has in recent races, and he is keen for the team to end the year on a high and inside the top ten for only the sixth time in 2022.

“The final event of the season takes place in Abu Dhabi and we will be looking to finish 2022 on a high and also begin our preparations for 2023,” he said.

“Abu Dhabi should suit the FW44 better than Interlagos and we are keen to finish the season with a strong showing.

“Pirelli have provided the softest compounds in their range for this race event and once the track has cleaned-up and we are into the evening sessions, these compounds should work well.”