Mansell joins Campos Racing for 2023 FIA Formula 3 season

Australian driver Christian Mansell will line up for Campos Racing for the 2023 FIA Formula 3 season, making his permanent debut after competing in two rounds for Charouz Racing system in 2022.

Mansell competed in British Formula 4 throughout the 2020 season, where he picked up one win and five podiums, securing him a seventh place finish in his first season in Europe.

2021 saw Mansell move up to the GB3 championship, where he claimed two wins and five podiums to finish the season in third.

Returning for a title-contending second stint in Euroformula, Mansell ended the 2022 season third, after securing three wins and 12 further podium finishes.

The 17-year-old expressed his excitement ahead of the 2023 season as he said, “To be joining Campos for FIA F3 in 2023 is such an incredible honour, and achievement,

“With a strong showing in the latter part of the season it gives me confidence I can do well in my opening year in FIA F3. Thank you to everyone who made this possible!”

Team principal Adrien Campos also commented on the move as he said:

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Christian (Mansell) on behalf of Campos Racing. It will be a huge challenge for him as it will be his rookie season in the FIA Formula 3, which is an extremely competitive racing series.

“His previous results, a race winner in other championships, explain well he is a talented driver. Besides, due to his diabetic condition, Christian is an example to follow for everybody as he proves what you can achieve with commitment and determination, even at the highest motorsport level.”