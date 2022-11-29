Mattia Binotto Resigns as Ferrari Team Principal

Scuderia Ferrari has announced a statement that Mattia Binotto has resigned as Team Principal and will leave his role at the end of 2022.

Binotto has been a part of Ferrari for twenty-eight years after joining the team in 1995 as an engine engineer. He has been an integral part of the team, which saw a lot of success in the early 2000s with Michael Schumacher.

In 2013, Binotto became the head of the engine department and three years later in 2016, he was promoted to Chief Technical Officer. Over this period of time, Ferrari continued to compete for race wins and in 2019, Binotto was made Team Principal.

Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, thanked Binotto for his dedication to the team and for helping Ferrari get back to a position of competitiveness as he wishes him well for the future.

“I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year.”

“As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport. Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future.”

Binotto shared his farewell message to the Ferrari fans admitting, that it’s the right time for him to step down as Team Principal as he believes he has left a united and growing team, that can achieve the highest goals in the sport.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set. I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future.”

“I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

The process is now underway for Ferrari to choose its new Team Principal, with a decision expected to be announced in the new year.