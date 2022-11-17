Nicholas Latifi: “It’s sad to be at the last race but it’s been a great three years at Williams”

Nicholas Latifi will bring his three-year stint with Williams Racing to an end after this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Canadian eager to end the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season on the highest note possible.

Latifi will miss the opening free practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit to allow his potential replacement for 2023, Logan Sargeant, his fourth consecutive free practice outing, but he does not think this will impact him as much as it would do on other circuits due to the session taking place in the daytime and the important sessions – primarily Qualifying and the race – taking place at night.

But whatever happens, Latifi is looking to enjoy his final weekend, although he knows it will be tough to better his best result of the season, which was an excellent ninth place in the rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix in October.

“I’m coming into my final race weekend with the team and in Formula 1 so I’m looking to enjoy it as much as I can,” said Latifi. “I’ll be sitting out of FP1 this weekend but as we qualify and race at night it won’t make too much of a difference.

“It’s sad to be at the last race but it’s been a great three years at Williams with a lot of ups and downs. Hopefully I can end the season on as high a note as possible.”

“This track should suit us more than the last two races” – Alexander Albon

Team-mate Alexander Albon hopes the Yas Marina Circuit can suit Williams FW44 more than the recent races in Mexico and Brazil have as he bids to end his first year with the team strongly.

Albon has scored half of Williams’ eight points in 2022, with a ninth-place finish in the Miami Grand Prix being complemented by tenth place finishes in the Australian and Belgian Grand Prix.

The Thai driver hopes the FW44 is competitive this weekend to allow them to fight for the top ten and bring a good result for Latifi on his final weekend with the team.

“It’s the last race of the season so we’ll see how we go this week, obviously wanting to end on a high note and give some motivation to everyone during the winter season,” said Albon.

“This track should suit us more than the last two races and with it being Nicky’s last race with the team, hopefully we can all put on a good race for him.”