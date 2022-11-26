Novalak Switches from MP Motorsport to Trident for Second Formula 2 Campaign

Clément Novalak will look to build on what he learned during his rookie FIA Formula 2 championship next season as he switches to Trident Motorsport.

Novalak was racing alongside 2022 champion Felipe Drugovich at MP Motorsport this year, but he will return to Trident, who he had moderate success with during his time in FIA Formula 3.

The twenty-two-year-old Frenchman secured one podium finish during his rookie season, and after a year of experience in Formula 2, he will be looking to make the next step and fight for outright victories.

Trident ran Richard Verschoor, Calan Williams and, for the final round, Zane Maloney during the 2022 season, with Verschoor securing a race win in Bahrain as well as two additional podium finishes on his way to twelfth place in the Drivers’ Championship.

Giacomo Ricci, the Team Manager at Trident, is delighted to be bringing Novalak back into the team for next season, and he hopes to see both team and driver build on what they learned and achieved in 2022.

“We are proud to welcome Clément Novalak back to our family,” said Ricci. “He is a driver with undeniable and undisputed value who did really well with Trident Motorsport in Formula 3 and achieving the third position in 2021 Championship.

“Novalak brings year of experience with him in Formula 2 and I’m sure he will be able to make an important contribution to the team.”

Novalak’s team-mate is yet to be decided, with Trident having run Roman Stanek across the three days of the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.