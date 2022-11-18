Formula 1

Robert Kubica “very pleased” After “productive” Practice Appearance

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Florent Gooden / DPPI

Formula 1 veteran Robert Kubica stood in for Zhou Guanyu in the first session of the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday, where the Polish driver thoroughly enjoyed his time behind the wheel of the Chinese driver’s C42.

In his Free Practice One appearance, Kubica was left very happy with all the data he gathered for the team to use going into the business end of the weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit. The Pole was hilariously asked by Zhou’s race engineer towards the end of the session if he’d like a final push lap on the Softs, something the former Renault and BMW-Sauber driver didn’t turndown,

He ended the session in fourteenth and “very pleased”, after having a “good feeling” in the C42.

“It’s always nice to drive this car and I’m very pleased about my performance, especially as the last time I was in the C42 was back in Hungary. I was driving LMP2 cars last week and there’s always some getting used to with a different car, but it all went surprisingly well, especially with the hard tyres.

“In the end, in an FP1 you only have a single lap to nail it, that’s the challenge of this session. I had a good feeling with the car, and we figured out quickly where to improve. It was a productive day and it gives us confidence for the rest of the weekend.

Related posts
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon: “We’ll need to be at our best tomorrow to have a good result in Qualifying”

By
2 Mins read
Both Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso ended inside the top eight in second practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday and are confident on a strong weekend for Alpine.
Formula 1

Robert Shwartzman: “Today’s practice was good and I’m happy with the progress that I made”

By
1 Mins read
It was another good free practice outing for Robert Shwartzman in Abu Dhabi, with the Ferrari young driver completing twenty-four laps of the Yas Marina Circuit on Friday.
Formula 1

Leclerc on his ‘OK’ Friday in Abu Dhabi: “Our competitors seem to be a step ahead”

By
1 Mins read
Charles Leclerc ended third in both free practice sessions on Friday but felt Ferrari have more pace to find, particularly over the longer runs in Abu Dhabi.