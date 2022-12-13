Iwasa to Remain with DAMS for Sophomore Formula 2 Season and Championship Charge

Ayumu Iwasa has committed to race for DAMS for a second consecutive season of FIA Formula 2, with the Japanese racer setting his sights high in 2023.

Iwasa, who is backed by both the Honda Formula Dream Project in his homeland and the Red Bull Junior Team, was one of the standout rookies in 2022 as he took two feature race victories in France and Abu Dhabi on his way to fifth in the Drivers’ Championship.

And the twenty-one-year-old is looking to build on what he learned during his impressive rookie season by making a charge for the championship in 2023.

“I’m really happy with my first F2 season, I learned a lot during the year and we were able to improve at each race,” said Iwasa. “It’s a great feeling to continue with DAMS for another year, I feel at home in the team and we work well together.

“Everyone was on the same page and that helped us secure plenty of strong results. It’s going to be helpful to come into the new campaign in a familiar environment, along with my experience of several tracks that were new to me in 2022.

“My target is to challenge for the F2 title in 2023. We know we have the potential to achieve it, but we’re not looking too far ahead yet, instead concentrating on being ready for the start of the season.

“Thanks to DAMS for their faith and support and I can’t wait to get started in 2023!”

Charles Pic, the Team Owner at DAMS, is delighted that Iwasa has committed his future with DAMS, and he believes the line-up of the Japanese racer alongside the recently signed Arthur Leclerc is a very strong one that can challenge up at the front of the field.

“We were all impressed with Ayumu’s performances in 2022, especially with the victories at Paul Ricard and Yas Marina, so we were very keen to keep him for 2023,” said Pic. “It’s great for us to continue our relationships with Red Bull and Honda, they trust in our methods and we’ll do our best to succeed together.

“Ayumu proved that he has the potential to fight for the title, he was a major competitor in the second half of the season and we hope he can use this experience to kick on in 2023.

“We’ve got a strong line up with Ayumu and Arthur, so we’re hoping they can push each other to improve throughout the year.”