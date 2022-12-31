Formula 1

Floor Stay Regulation Change Ahead of 2022 Season Frustrated Alpine Team – Pat Fry

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: BWT Alpine F1 Team

Pat Fry admitted it was frustrating that the FIA allowed extra floor stays ahead of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship in an attempt to reduce porpoising, feeling it compromised the BWT Alpine F1 Team as they had designed a stiffer floor that did not suffer as badly with it as their rivals.

Fry, the Chief Technical Officer at the Enstone-based team, felt the rule change aided a lot of Alpine’s rivals, calling it a ‘let-off’ as other teams complained about their floors offering too much flexing.

Heading into the season opener in Bahrain, only Alpine, Oracle Red Bull Racing, Williams Racing and the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team ran without the floor stays, although the last two teams had them in place by the time of the second race in Saudi Arabia.

Alpine had gone a different way with their floor design and perhaps started the season with one that was too rigid, according to Fry, but the rule change enabled them to develop a lighter floor later in the season.

“We were worried about some of the flow structures,” said Fry to The Race. “But, if anything, we were a little bit too cautious, maybe.

“It certainly looks like other people were too much the other way to start with and that was for all the reasons of the first test and people claiming the bounce and all of that.  I’m still annoyed that they allowed the extra floor stay [in] a change of rules.

“We had designed a stiff floor. The others could have done that or they could have thrown kilos at it to fix it. It was a let-off for a lot of teams.”

Fry believes Alpine may have had an even better start to the season had the regulation not changed, although he knows that the teams that had started with the extreme flexing would have found other solutions quickly.

However, the other teams opted to push for the rule change so they could run their car lower to the ground rather than find that solution ahead of the start of the season.

“I would have thought so,” said Fry.  “Then you don’t have to lift the car another 10 millimetres or something.

“It was all within their realm to have fixed it and solve the problem but they chose not to [in order] to run the car lower.”

Share
13333 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Pérez Rues 'Few Bad Races' Mid-Season but Pleased with Late Resurgence in 2022

By
2 Mins read
Sergio Pérez ensured a mid-season slump that ruled him out of championship contention, but he was happy with the way his 2022 ended, even if he missed out on second place in the standings by just three points.
Formula 1

Rookie Drivers seen as a ‘Big Risk’ in Modern Era of Formula 1 – Guenther Steiner

By
2 Mins read
Guenther Steiner says it is a risk for teams to bring in rookie drivers in Formula 1 on the back of Mick Schumacher’s struggles during his time in the sport in 2021 and 2022.
Formula 1

Mercedes Didn’t Think Porpoising Would Effect Car Performance as much as it did – Shovlin

By
2 Mins read
Mercedes went into the 2022 season not expecting the effects of porpoising to affect them as much as it did, according to Andrew Shovlin.