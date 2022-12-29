Hunter Yeany joins Carlin for the 2023 Formula 3 season

American driver Hunter Yeany will join Carlin for the 2023 FIA Formula 3 season, making the switch from Campos Racing.

Yeany’s first stint in F3 came with Charouz Racing system, where he made two appearances during the 2021 season.

He was then handed a permanent seat with Campos racing for the 2022 season, but his season came to halt when he suffered a broken wrist in Austria.

Yeany made his return for the final round of the season, before participating in all three days of post-season testing in Jerez with the Carlin team.

The seventeen-year-old rose to prominence in the F4 USA championship where he dominated the series, picking up eight wins and six podiums, to become the youngest-ever winner of the championship in the 2020 season.

In the 2021 season, he made the step up to the Formula Regional Americas Championship the following year, gaining single-seater experience competing in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship in the United States and the GB3 Championship in the UK.

Yeany commented on his move to Carlin, “I’m really excited to announce that I will be racing with Carlin in Formula 3 next year, Carlin was the first team I ever tested with in Europe, so it feels like a bit of a coming home! Let’s rock it in 2023!”

Carlin team principal Trevor Carlin also spoke on Yeany joining the team, “We are really happy to be able to confirm that Hunter will join the team for the 2023 FIA F3 season.

“We thoroughly enjoyed working with Hunter in the post-season test, it was nice for us to have a driver with some experience of the FIA F3 car to give us some direction, so I look forward to continuing that relationship.”