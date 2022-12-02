IndyCar Champion Álex Palou Named as Reserve Driver for McLaren in 2023

2021 NTT IndyCar Series champion Álex Palou has officially been confirmed as a reserve driver for the McLaren F1 Team for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Palou will undertake his new role within McLaren alongside competing in his fourth IndyCar season for Chip Ganassi Racing.

With an impressive four wins and fifteen podiums to his name in IndyCar, Palou had intended to join the Arrow McLaren SP team in 2023. However, after a contract dispute with his current team, Palou wukk stay with Chip Ganassi Racing for the upcoming IndyCar season.

Despite his move to McLaren’s IndyCar outfit falling through, Palou was announced to be joining McLaren’s testing of a previous car programme, which has seen him test the MCL35M at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain and the Red Bull Ring in Austria, as well as undertaking a Free Practice session for the Woking-based team ahead of the 2022 United States Grand Prix

After getting a short glimpse into the world of Formula 1 in 2022, Palou spoke on his delight to be expanding his role within the McLaren F1 Team for the upcoming season.

“I’m excited to be part of the McLaren team as one of their reserve drivers in 2023,” he stated. “I’ve been behind the wheel of both the MCL35M and MCL36 and it has been a great experience, so I can’t wait for the involvement with next year’s car.

“I look forward to continuing my development as a driver and I appreciate the trust McLaren have in me with this new role next year.”

McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl followed up by speaking on his excitement to be adding an IndyCar champion to the team’s roster for the 2023 season.

“The team are pleased to have Alex on board as one of our reserve drivers for next season. He impressed with his FP1 session in Austin and his driver development tests this year.

“He has many notable motorsports achievements so far, particularly the 2021 INDYCAR championship title so it’s brilliant to be able to expand his role in the team and we look forward to working more closely with him.”