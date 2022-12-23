Formula 1

Leclerc Expecting Resurgent Mercedes to Make it a Three-Way Championship Battle in 2023

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Charles Leclerc is expecting a resurgence from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season after the most dominant team from the hybrid era finished only third in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022.

Mercedes won each of the first seven Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships between 2014 and 2020, and although Max Verstappen won the Drivers’ title in 2021, Mercedes still won the Constructors’ Championship that season.

But 2022 was different, with Mercedes struggling to adapt to the new aerodynamic regulations, which meant they could only take one victory across the twenty-two races thanks to George Russell’s win in the São Paulo Grand Prix, and one pole position for the same driver in Hungary.

Lewis Hamilton saw his record of winning a race in every season of his Formula 1 career end in 2022, with the Briton also failing to earn a pole position as he finished a lowly sixth in the Drivers’ Championship, thirty-five points behind team-mate Russell, who beat Carlos Sainz Jr. to fourth.

Sainz’s Scuderia Ferrari team-mate Leclerc, however, believes Mercedes will come back stronger in 2023 and bring themselves into contention for both championships, and the Monegasque driver reckons it could be a three-way battle at the front involving Mercedes, Ferrari and Oracle Red Bull Racing.

“I do believe that Mercedes will be in the fight,” Leclerc is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “Another team? I haven’t seen signs yet maybe to believe that another team will join the top three.

“But Mercedes will definitely be there next year with a very strong car. We’ve seen how much they’ve improved from the first race to the last race.

“I think they understood what they did wrong, and this is normally the sign that it will go better.  So hopefully it will be a three-team fight next year.”

Share
13295 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Aston Martin Not Being Held Back by being Mercedes-Benz Customer Team – Dan Fallows

By
2 Mins read
Dan Fallows insists Aston Martin are not being held back in any way by being a customer team of Mercedes, although they might look into developing their own power units in the future.
Formula 1

‘Shocked’ Franz Tost Defends Pierre Gasly Amid Penalty Points Dramas

By
1 Mins read
Pierre Gasly’s former Team Principal, Franz Tost, has admitted to being shocked by how close the Frenchman has got to a race ban in 2022 after picking up ten penalty points across the season.
Formula 1

Bottas ‘Happier’ at Alfa Romeo than in ‘Pressure Cooker' at Mercedes – Toto Wolff

By
1 Mins read
Valtteri Bottas appears to be happier now he has left Mercedes for Alfa Romeo, according to his former Team Principal, Toto Wolff.