Leonardo Fornaroli joins Trident for the 2023 Formula 3 season

Italian driver Leonardo Fornaroli will join Oliver Goethe and Gabriel Bortoleto in Trident’s FIA Formula 3 lineup for the 2023 season.

Fornaroli joins the Formula 3 team after a successful season with the Italian outfit in Formula Regional European Championship, as he scored fifteen points finishes in twenty races, securing him a respectable eighth-place finish.

Having made his single-seater debut in 2020, Fornaroli dovetailed his rookie season in Italian F4 with a three-race stint in ADAC Formula 4. Returning for a second campaign in Italian F4 last year, he seized one victory, seven podiums, and two pole positions on his way to fifth in the Standings.

The 18-year-old also impressed the team in Formula 3 post-season testing in Jerez, where he completed one hundred and eighty laps over the course of the three-day test, finishing in the top six on two occasions.

“I’m happy to continue my journey with Trident Motorsport, after this year’s success in Formula Regional with the team,” said Fornaroli.

“I believe Trident is the best place to keep growing and learning and to be able to debut in Formula 3 with them is a great opportunity for me.

“For these reasons, I would like to thank Maurizio Salvadori and his team for the trust and confidence they have in me. I also would like to thank my family, my manager, my coach and my sponsors for their ongoing support and help.”

Trident team principal Giacomo Ricci also commented on Fornaroli’s step up to the Formula 3 lineup saying:

“Leonardo Fornaroli is without a doubt a promising young driver and we are proud to be with him in his debut in Formula 3.

“The path followed by Leonardo testifies the great work value made by Trident Motorsport to help young talents grow in minor categories with the goal of helping and preparing them for a future in Formula 1.”