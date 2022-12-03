Nissany, Benavides to Form 2023 Line-up for Rebranded PHM Racing by Charouz Team

Roy Nissany and Brad Benavides will form the all-new line-up at the newly rebranded PHM Racing by Charouz team for the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship season.

PHM Racing, which only made its racing debut in 2022 in the UAE, Italian and ADAC Formula 4 Championships, has joined forces with the Charouz Racing System outfit for both Formula 2 and the FIA Formula 3 Championship ahead of the 2023 season.

“Joining Formula 3 and Formula 2 is the next step in our evolution as a comprehensive development program for young driver talents,” said Team Founder Paul H. Mueller.

“We are excited to offer drivers a team that can take them from karting all the way to the doorstep of Formula 1.”

Israeli driver Nissany will compete in his fifth season of Formula 2 across the past six years – he did not compete in the 2019 season – and will race for his fourth different team.

He made his debut in the championship with Campos Racing in 2018 before racing for Trident in 2020, while he has been competing for DAMS for the past two seasons. In that time, the Williams Academy driver has scored one podium finish in one of the sprint races in Monaco back in 2021, with the same season seeing his best finish in the championship of sixteenth.

“It is a very good news that I will race with PHM Racing by Charouz,” said Nissany, as quoted by FormulaScout.com. “The tests we have done together last week showed some good potential, and I also have good memories from our previous experience together a few years ago.

“I can’t wait to get back in the car and start this new adventure. Next season is gonna be long and demanding, and I’m already thrilled to race at those 14 amazing venues being part of the 2023 calendar.”

Twenty-one-year-old Benavides will step up to Formula 2 after a solitary season in Formula 3 with Carlin where he scored three points, and the young American will be looking to make a jump forward in performance in 2023.

“I’m genuinely very motivated, happy, grateful, and completely dedicated so that this next year goes as well as possible,” said Benavides.

“Until now, for me it’s been a path with great challenges. In the face of adversities my spirit is to fight and come out at the top, something that has best defined me in my career.

“I’m already concentrated on preparing myself in the best possible way before the season starts, looking to really maximize the time I’ve got.”