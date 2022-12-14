Oliver Goethe joins Trident for the 2023 Formula 3 season

Trident have confirmed that Oliver Goethe will join Gabriel Bortoleto in their 2023 FIA Formula 3 lineup, making the step up from Euroformula Open, after clinching the 2022 title.

This won’t be Goethe’s first F3 rodeo, as he participated in race weekends in Budapest and Spa-Francorchamps during the 2022 season, for Campos Racing.

Goethe impressed in his short Formula 3 stint, particularly at Spa, where he secured an incredible 4th place in the feature race.

The eighteen-year-old also impressed during Formula 3 post-season testing in Jerez, where he completed all three days of the test in Trident machinery.

Trident team principal Giacomo Ricci expressed his delight at their new signing as he said, “We are extremely proud to have him in our line-up for 2023 in FIA Formula 3 Championship and we look forward to a new season together.

“We were impressed by his debut in the category last season and by the excellent work done by the German-Danish driver’s technical staff during the postseason Test in Jerez last September.

“We welcome the new member of the Trident Motorsport Family with the certainty that we will build the right alchemy to reach important goals together.”

Goethe added, “I am delighted to join Trident for my first full season in FIA F3. I drove with the team in Jerez, and it was a great experience.

“They are very professional and have achieved some great success in this championship. I know we are capable of some good results together, and I can’t wait to get the season started.”