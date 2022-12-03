Virtuosi Racing Confirms Doohan and Cordeel for 2023 Formula 2 Season

Virtuosi Racing has confirmed that Jack Doohan will remain with their FIA Formula 2 team for a second consecutive season in 2023, and he will be joined next year by Amaury Cordeel.

Alpine Academy star Doohan’s rookie season saw him claim three race victories, six podium finishes and three pole positions as he put in a strong championship challenge, and the young Australian was rewarded with two free practice outings with the BWT Alpine F1 Team in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi.

“I’m thrilled to be continuing with Virtuosi Racing for my second year in Formula 2,” said Doohan. “After a strong first season together, I couldn’t be happier to be going into 2023 with the same great team around me.

“I can’t wait to get redemption from this season.”

Andy Roche, the Team Boss at Virtuosi Racing, is delighted to be able to retain the services of Doohan, who will be looking to improve on his rookie season and fight once more at the front of the field in 2023.

“We’re delighted to be sticking with Jack for 2023,” said Roche. “Jack enjoyed a brilliant rookie season with us and showed obvious potential for more.

“Together, we will be working hard to ensure he achieves that.”

Cordeel will move across from Van Amersfoort Racing for his second season in Formula 2, with the Belgian replacing Japanese racer Marino Sato.

The twenty-year-old endured a tough start to his rookie campaign and earned himself a race ban after picking up twelve penalty points across the first eight events of the season, but the second half of his year was significantly better, with points finishes coming in four of the final five races.

“I’m very happy to say I will be driving with Virtuosi in F2 next year,” said Cordeel. “It is clear that Virtuosi is among the top teams, which will only make my personal growth better.

“I’ve already noticed during the three-day test in Abu Dhabi that they support me insanely well. The second half of the 2022 season was very promising for next year and I am sure that together with Virtuosi I can achieve my future dreams.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity.”

Roche was pleased with what he saw from Cordeel across his rookie season, particularly in the second half of the campaign, and he was also happy with his performance in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi last month.

“Amaury’s results improved over his rookie year and we’ll be looking to work with him to improve further in 2023,” Roche said. “Amaury settled into our car well during the Abu Dhabi post-season test and we’re looking forward to getting to it in 2023.”