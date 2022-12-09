Zandvoort to Continue Hosting Formula 1 after Extending Contract until 2025 Season

Dutch fans will be able to see their heroes close up for at least three more years after Circuit Zandvoort signed a new contract to host Grand Prix until the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

The Dutch Grand Prix was initially scheduled to return to the Formula 1 schedule in 2020 but the race was one of those to be cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The first race at the track took place in 2021, with home hero Max Verstappen taking victory for Oracle Red Bull Racing, a feat he would repeat in 2022.

Zandvoort’s initial contract was set to expire after the 2023 event, which will see two Dutch drivers competing in Verstappen and Nyck de Vries, who will make his full-time debut in Formula 1 with Scuderia AlphaTauri after being brought in to replace the BWT Alpine F1 Team-bound Pierre Gasly.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming Grands Prix,” said Jan Lammers, the Sporting Director of the Dutch Grand Prix and a former Formula 1 racer.

“With great races in which Dutch fans can now enjoy no less than two Dutch drivers. Of course, we will again offer an extensive and surprising entertainment program. With this we are again offering the ultimate race festival.

“We want the world to experience again how we as the Netherlands organize an event. It is unique that we are on the calendar with world cities like Las Vegas, Monaco, and São Paulo. And as we say internally, we are ‘Ready for Tomorrow’.

“We need and want to put on the F1 event of the future, which is not necessarily bigger but better, more engaging, more innovative, more sustainable, and more inclusive.”

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali says he is delighted a new contract has been signed with Zandvoort to continue hosting races for another two seasons, especially with the first two races seeing sell-out crowds and amazing atmospheres.

“The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favourite, bringing incredible energy and a great fan experience every year,” said Domenicali.

“The sold-out events in the last two years have raised the bar in terms of organisation, entertainment, and sustainability, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them.

“There is huge demand to host F1 races so it is testament to what the team have done to cement Zandvoort on the calendar until 2025, and we can’t wait to return next summer.”