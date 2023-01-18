Dakar

2023 Dakar Rally: Austin Jones leads American Red Bull 1–2 in T3

Credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

After winning the 2022 Dakar Rally in the T4 category, Austin Jones made the jump to T3 for the 2023 race. It did not take long for him to get accustomed to his new environment as he kept fellow American Red Bull driver Seth Quintero at bay en route to the overall win.

Jones is the sixth racer to win an overall in at least two different classes and the second to achieve it in T4 and T3, which are both SSV/UTV classes but the latter are racing-specific while T4s are production models. Defending World Rally-Raid Champion Francisco López Contardo, who finished fifth, won the 2019 and 2021 T4 crowns followed by T3 in 2022. Other multi-class winners include Hubert Auriol (twice on Bikes, 1992 in Cars), Nani Roma (2004 on Bikes, 2014 in Cars), Josef Macháček (2009 on Quads, 2021 in T3), and Stéphane Peterhansel (six on Bikes, eight in Cars).

T3 and T4 are typically dominated by Red Bull, who has a new factory programme courtesy of Can-Am, and this remained the case in 2023 as the Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team and Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team won all but four stages. The American-only Junior Team, which consists of Jones and Quintero plus Mitch Guthrie in an MCE-5 T3M, combined for eight victories; although Guthrie led the way with five wins, mechanical problems during Stage #5 while being the overall leader eliminated him from contention and relegated him to twenty-third.

Red Bull drivers nearly occupied the entire top five, with former Red Bull Factory member (though still affiliated with the brand) Guillaume de Mévius spoiling the party by finishing third with a stage win. De Mévius had led much of the Rally since taking the top spot from Guthrie before vehicle trouble in Stage #11 enabled Jones to surpass him. The Junior Team drivers and de Mévius finished ahead of the Factory Team’s Cristina Gutiérrez and López.

After winning a Dakar record twelve stages in 2022, Quintero only claimed two in 2023, though factors like a disastrous Stage #4 in which he lost power steering and ran out of fuel twice hampered him. By the end, he finished runner-up to Jones by nearly an hour but is satisfied with second as “to finally drive through every stage of the Dakar feels amazing.” His twenty career T3 stage wins still have him in a league of his own as Guthrie holds the second most in the class with just five.

“A big shout out to all the team, all the work that goes on behind the scenes,” said Jones. “We couldn’t do it without the help of those guys. My navigator Gustavo (Gugelmin) did a great job. We’ve done it, two years in a row.”

The victory adds to an already impressive résumé for Jones, who won the final FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies T4 title in 2021 before its reformation into the World Rally-Raid Championship. He also has a pair of Baja 1000 victories and the 2018 SCORE International Trophy Truck Spec championship.

X-raid Team also broke up the Red Bull show as João Ferreira and Ricardo Porém won Stages #8 and #10. The latter was an X-raid masterclass as they put three drivers on the podium in Porém, Ferreira, and Ignacio Casale. Porém fell shy of making the top ten in twelfth and Ferreira was taken out of the overall early, while the winless Casale was the highest finisher in tenth.

Hélder Rodrigues finished twenty-seventh in his first Dakar on four wheels, with his last attempt coming on a bike in 2017. Reigning Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas champion Aliyyah Koloc‘s Dakar début ended in thirty-third after being unable to start the final leg, falling short of her main goal of finishing the Rally as she told The Checkered Flag prior to the race.

T3 overall top ten

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamTimeMargin
1303Austin JonesGustavo GugelminRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team51:55:53Leader
2301Seth QuinteroDennis ZenzRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team52:47:58+ 52:05
3304Guillaume de Mévius*François CazaletGRallyTeam53:31:35+ 1:35:42
4302Cristina GutiérrezPablo Moreno HueteRed Bull Can-Am Factory Team54:52:13+ 2:56:20
5300Francisco López ContardoJuan Pablo LatrachRed Bull Can-Am Factory Team54:55:41+ 2:59:48
6309Saleh Al-Saif*João Pedro VitoriaBlack Hose Team56:10:01+ 4:14:08
7339Ebenhaezer Basson*Bertus Leander PienaarGRallyTeam56:49:59+ 4:54:06
8340Hans Weijs*Rudolf MeijerArcane Racing58:08:58+ 6:13:05
9305Santiago Navarro*Adrien MetgeFN Speed Team58:30:40+ 6:34:47
10322Ignacio Casale*Álvaro LeonX-raid Team58:49:2+ 6:53:27
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T3 stage winners

StageNumberCompetitorTeamTime
Prologue302Cristina GutiérrezRed Bull Can-Am Factory Team8:49
Stage #1300Francisco López ContardoRed Bull Can-Am Factory Team3:57:40
Stage #2314Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team5:38:31
Stage #3303Austin JonesRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team4:05:03
Stage #4314Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team5:01:55
Stage #5301Seth QuinteroRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team4:59:55
Stage #6304Guillaume de Mevius*GRallyTeam3:39:43
Stage #7314Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team3:39:37
Stage #8337João FerreiraX-raid Team4:11:36
Stage #9329David ZilleSouth Racing Can-Am3:38:00
Stage #10301Seth QuinteroRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team1:55:17
Stage #11328Ricardo PorémX-raid Team3:19:11
Stage #12314Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team2:17:11
Stage #13314Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team2:41:08
Stage #14302Cristina GutiérrezRed Bull Can-Am Factory Team1:18:01

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1200Nasser Al-AttiyahToyota Gazoo Racing45:03:15
T2250Ronald Basso*Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body107:39:42
T3303Austin JonesRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team51:55:53
T4428Eryk GoczałEnergyLandia Rally Team53:10:14
T5502Janus van KasterenBoss Machinery Team de Rooy IVECO54:03:33
RallyGP47Kevin BenavidesRed Bull KTM Factory Racing44:27:20
Rally217Romain DumontierTeam Dumontier Racing47:03:58
Malle Moto40Charan Moore*HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing52:24:42
Quad151Alexandre Giroud*Drag’on Rally Team56:44:30
Classic778Juan Morera*Toyota Classic428 points
