2023 Dakar Rally: Loeb continues win streak in Stage 10

The first double-digit stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally is also the shortest in Special Stages at just 114 kilometres versus 509 km in liaison as competitors prepared for the Empty Quarter Marathon. No matter the length, Sébastien Loeb was primed to be one of the top contenders and he delivered as he won his third straight leg in T1.

Loeb cleared Mattias Ekström by over three minutes, the latter giving Audi their best finish since the now-exited Carlos Sainz‘s runner-up in Stage #5. After an unusually poor outing in the previous leg for the Toyota Hilux, Lucas Moraes finished on the podium ahead of overall leader and Toyota ally Nasser Al-Attiyah. Although Al-Attiyah has now gone two stages without a podium, his massive lead in the general classification remains as it shrank by just twenty-three seconds (1:21:57 over Moraes to 1:21:34).

After joining their fellow Prodrive Hunter Loeb on the T1 podium in Stage #9, Guerlain Chicherit and Vaidotas Žala‘s luck ran out in the tenth. Chicherit was off rhythm but mustered a tenth, while Žala’s Hunter broke its left lower and upper arms after hitting a hole.

Skyler Howes lost the Bikes overall when he fell after an errant landing, upon which Kevin Benavides capitalised to sneak ahead by 1:29 after finishing third. Ross Branch, who stole the show in Stage #8, notched a second victory in RallyGP ahead of Adrien van Beveren.

“It was a really good day, though it started off slow in the morning, and I battled to get going in

the sand, but I started having a lot of fun halfway through the stage,” said Branch. “I did make a few mistakes here and there, but I pushed on really hard, and I’m so grateful to get the win at the end. It has been a long week so far, and to get two stage wins in the Dakar means a lot.”

Marcelo Medeiros won the Quad category for the first time, while Simon Marčič scored his first in Malle Moto. Pascal de Baar was also a new winner in T5, in which Janus van Kasteren has assumed the overall lead after Aleš Loprais withdrew due to the death of a specator in Stage #9.

Rally2 rider Edouard Leconte fractured his fibula after crashing into a gorge 130 kilometres in. He had previously announced 2023 would be his final Rally on a bike.

Stage #10 winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time T1 200 Sébastien Loeb Bahrain Raid Xtreme 1:48:32 T2 246 Akira Miura* Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body 2:57:38 T3 301 Seth Quintero Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 1:55:17 T4 402 Gerard Farrés* South Racing Can-Am 1:58:22 T5 507 Pascal de Baar* Riwald Dakar Team 2:09:46 RallyGP 16 Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Team Rally 1:44:00 Rally2 111 Michael Docherty HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racng 1:44:30 Malle Moto 50 Simon Marčič* Marčič 2:08:03 Quad 159 Marcelo Medeiros* Taguatur Racing Team 2:04:28 Classic 750 Urbano Alfonso Gherardo Clerici* Tecnosport 12 points * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Leaders after Stage #10

Class Number Competitor Team Time T1 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 36:13:37 T2 250 Ronald Basso Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body 66:16:43 T3 304 Guillaume de Mevius* GRallyTeam 41:45:58 T4 400 Rokas Baciuška Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team 43:17:29 T5 502 Janus van Kasteren Boss Machinery Team de Rooy IVECO 43:00:53 RallyGP 47 Kevin Benavides Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 35:46:06 Rally2 17 Romain Dumontier Team Dumontier Racing 37:38:14 Malle Moto 40 Charan Moore* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racng 42:14:52 Quad 151 Alexandre Giroud* Drag’on Rally Team 44:35:00 Classic 778 Juan Morera* Toyota Classic 336 points