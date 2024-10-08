World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Joao Ferreira gets time restored after GPS failures in Stage 1

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

João Ferreira had a nightmare start to the Rallye du Maroc when his ERTF navigation and GPS devices malfunctioned during Stage #1 on Monday. Fortunately, the FIA heard his pleas on Tuesday and corrected his time, reducing it from 3:27:16 to 2:19:52.

The first GPS unit suddenly stopped working 76.62 kilometres into the opening stage, as did the secondary unit at KM 88.36. Unable to figure out where they were going, Ferreira and co-driver Filipe Palmeiro stopped to contact Race Control to inform them of the issue. They were advised to follow other competitors in the meantime, but this proved difficult with the Sentinel system, which warns them of nearby dangers, offline.

“In some places it was really dangerous because of the dust and without the Sentinel they couldn’t overtake us,” Palmeiro explained to Cross-Country Rally News after Stage #1. “It was really tough, but we finished.

“I think some work needs to be done on this GPS issue, but that’s racing. Anyway, we did a very good job in these conditions. It wasn’t easy because of the rocks and dunes, but Joao drove very well.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t push in this situation and we’re no longer in contention for a good result. I think that the FIA, the ERTF and everyone involved will have to rethink what’s happening, because it’s not normal.”

The issue proved so substantial that it warranted an FIA investigation, where the drivers and X-raid Team presented video footage from the on-board surveillance camera as well as a report from ERTF. Upon review, the stewards agreed that “fighting for a result with both NAV-GPS units inoperative would not only be impossible in a sporting sense, it would also be very unsafe.”

With over an hour slashed from his time, his Stage #1 finish jumps from thirty-third in Ultimate to fifth. Coupled with his nineteenth in Stage #2, his overall ranking also improves from twenty-fifth to twelfth.

Navigation problems also befell other competitors during the stage like Ferreira’s team-mate Guerlain Chicherit, who revealed he “did the whole stage with no GPS or no Sentinel for overtaking.” The 2023 Rallye du Maroc also saw a rash of electronics malfunctions on the FIM side, resulting in a statement from race director David Castéra reassuring everyone that they would be fine for the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship.

Ferreira will be the nineteenth car to start Stage #3 on Wednesday.

Avatar photo
3946 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Mathieu Serradori disqualified for wheel infractions

By
2 Mins read
After briefly leading Stage #2, Mathieu Serradori returned to find he has been disqualified by the FIA for underweight wheel rims and using beadlocks on them.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Goczals, Tauruses sweep Stage 2

By
4 Mins read
Taurus T3 Max cars finished 1–2–3–4–5–6–7–8 in Challenger during Tuesday’s stage in Morocco, including a podium sweep by the EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team courtesy of Michał Goczał, his nephew Eryk, and brother Marek.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Frederic Baudry dies in Stage 1 crash

By
1 Mins read
Tragedy befell the World Rally-Raid Championship for the second time in 2024 when Rally2 rider Frédéric Baudry died from injuries sustained in a fall on Monday. He was 46.