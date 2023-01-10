CUPRA UrbanRebel Racing Concept to run 2023 Race of Champions

The 2023 Race of Champions on 28/29 January will see the introduction of the new CUPRA UrbanRebel Racing Concept as one of the available vehicles ahead of its rollout in 2025.

The UrbanRebel is built on Volkswagen’s MEB (Modularer E-Antriebs-Baukasten) electric car platform, which CUPRA and sister company SEAT rely on for their production models. It runs on 250 kW of power with 320 kW as its peak, enabling it to reach 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. The racing version shares much of the same traits save for nuances in aerodynamics to improve motorsport performance.

“The CUPRA UrbanRebel Racing Concept is the personification of what is achievable when you combine racing and electrification, and the Race of Champions is the ultimate event to show the excitement it can deliver with the best drivers from around the world behind the wheel,” said CUPRA Director of Strategy and Business Operations Antonino Labate.

In 2022, the Race of Champions used the Polaris RZR and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, along with more off-road-savvy rallycross machines in Olsbergs MSE’s Supercar Lites, RX2e, and the Nitro Rallycross FC1-X. The FC1-X used ROC to test its racing capabilities ahead of more increased action with the 2022/23 Nitro RX season.

ROC will take place in Pite Havsbad, Sweden.