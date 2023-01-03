Ferrari end 2022 with two-day 499P test session at Vallelunga

Shortly before the Christmas break, Scuderia Ferrari hit the track at Vallelunga with their final test session of 2022 with the Ferrari 499P, the prototype that will take on the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023.

Over the two days, the team focused on improving the reliability of the car to make sure it is ready for the gruelling endurance races that it faces this season.

The car has completed over 16,000 kilometres since making its on-track debut back in July 2022; this distance included a recent endurance test that took place at Aragon.

“The team’s work in 2022 was definitely intense, but we are still at the start of the development process,” said Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of Ferrari GT Track Car Development.

“As is expected at this stage, we are making progress but also experiencing setbacks that slow down the programme. We are collecting valuable data and ideas to help us improve the car in terms of performance and reliability. We still need to do a lot of work to ensure we are ready for the debut at Sebring, but we are following our planned step