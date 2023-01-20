Formula 1 chooses not to replace Chinese Grand Prix on 2023 calendar following cancellation

The 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship schedule will not include a replacement for the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix, creating a four-week gap between the fourth race of the year in Australia and the following race in Baku.

As a result, the schedule will only have 23 Grands Prix instead of the 24 that were originally anticipated; had China’s plans not fallen through, that number would have broken the previous season’s record. F1 had confirmed recently that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023 ‘due to the ongoing difficulties’ posed by Covid-19 in the country, which was no surprise for many.

Racing in China posed too much of a risk and therefore it will be absent from the calendar for the fourth year running with no replacement. The news will disappoint many, with some hoping for the return of fan-favourite tracks such as the German Grand Prix and the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello.

The season will start on 5 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix being the first of 23 races.