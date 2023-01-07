Haas reserve driver Fittipaldi joins JOTA for LMP2 in WEC

Pietro Fittipaldi’s career in Formula 1 looks set to be limited to only two Grands Prix as the Haas F1 Team reserve driver had hoped for a permanent place in the most prominent racing series in the world, but has now once again had to settle for another series when he joins the reigning LMP2 class champion JOTA for the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Fittipaldi has raced in the WEC before, but not regularly. He competed in the 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours with Inter Europol and had a limited program with the DragonSpeed ​​LMP1 team in the 2018-19 series. He broke his leg during training for the opening race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Driving temporarily is disappearing. The JOTA team which is currently the reigning LMP2 champions has signed the Brazilian for the upcoming season. Fittipaldi will compete in all of seven rounds throughout the season, starting with 1000 Miles of Sebring in March.

However, it is still unknown whether the Brazilian will remain as Haas test and reserve driver with a confirmation on this expected shortly.