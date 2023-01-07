WRC2

Ingram joins Monte-Carlo with Toksport and aims to secure budget for the season remainder



Credit: Chris Ingram / Kyriakos Taliotis

The former European Rally Champion Chris Ingram from United Kingdom is the next driver to be presented for the Skoda Motorsport backed Toksport WRT team for the season-opener in Rallye Monte-Carlo in two weeks time.

Ingram is currently fighting hard to secure a budget for the 2023 WRC2 season, he is aiming to challenge for the main title this year after finishing third overall in the WRC2 Junior class last year.

For Rallye Monte-Carlo, he will be renting a brand-new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 car but he is looking to switch to another car for the season remainder.

During this week, one of the sponsors for Ingram dropped out and he was in doubt if he could enter the first round or not but he has confirmed he will be attending

Credit: Chris Ingram / Kyriakos Taliotis

“I’ve been in this position before and there’s only one way to deal with it and that’s to fight. That’s exactly what I’m doing right now, I’m pushing like crazy to find a way. I’m so close to Monte, I can almost touch it. I’m talking to potential backers and trying to find the resource to be there, fighting for WRC2 honours.” Ingram said.

“It’s Rallye Monte-Carlo, one of my strongest events. I did this rally for the first time in my life last year and just fell in love with it. It was such a challenge, such a brilliant event. And it’s one of the absolute classics, we have to be there.”

“The progression we made last year was strong and people at the top have noticed,” he said. “I know I have the pace, and I know Toksport will bring a car which is capable of winning.”

