James Vowles to assume role of Team Principal at Williams Racing

James Vowles is set to become the team principal of Williams Racing ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Leaving his current post of Motorsport Strategy Director at Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team to take on the leadership role, Vowles brings twenty-one years of Formula One experience and expertise, having played a crucial role in securing a total of nine constructors championship victories during his time with both Mercedes and Brawn GP.

Excited to take on the challenge of leading a team, Vowles said that he is proud to join the storied outfit and help them reach their full “potential.”

“I cannot wait to start with Williams Racing. It’s an honour to join a team with such an incredibly rich heritage. The team is an icon of our sport, one I greatly respect, and I am very much looking forward to the challenge.

“Williams Racing have placed their faith and trust in me, and I will do the same in return. Williams has tremendous potential, and our journey together starts in a matter of weeks.”

Vowles also touched on the profound impact that his time with Mercedes had on his professional career and the support he has received from the team.

“Mercedes have been hugely supportive on my journey, and we part on excellent terms after over 20 years of working in Brackley. I am grateful for everything Toto [Wolff] and the team have provided, and it has been such a special experience to journey together through failure and success.”

Dorilton Chairman Matthew Savage said that he is confident in Vowles’ ability to enhance Williams’ performance and help lead the team to a more competitive future in the sport.

“We are delighted to welcome James to Williams Racing. He is one of the most highly respected talents in Formula 1 and will bring performance. He has been a key part of some of the most impressive feats in the sport over the past 15 years.

“As we continue our relentless pursuit for results, we believe that the appointment of James reinforces our dedication to ensuring we have energetic, experienced, and strong leadership as we move into the next phase of transforming Williams Racing.”