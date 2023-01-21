Nitro Rallycross Honors Ken Block by Retiring the No. 43

The series announced on Friday that the number 43 will be permanently retired from competition in honor of motorsport icon Ken Block‘s legacy.

Block, known for the Gymkhana YouTube series, co-founding the Hoonigan brand, and multiple WRC and rallycross appearances, passed away a little under three weeks ago. Block was integral to Nitro Rallycross being a founding Nitro RX driver when the series first launched in 2018. He competed in the Ford Focus RSRX under the Hoonigan Loenbro team where unfortunately he would not start in the final. Following the next year, Block would return to the same team with an upgraded Ford Fiesta RX and finished sixth in the final.

When he wasn’t traveling the world shooting his next Gymkhana film or winning in the ARA Rally Championship he took interest in his kids and their racing progress. The Head-Hoonigan-In-Charge would then take on a mentoring role behind the scenes at NRX as he coached his, now 16-year-old daughter, Lia Block, in the RX3 and Side-by-Side classes.

The series had some kind words to share about Block in a blog post stating, “Ken’s achievements behind the wheel are legendary, matched only by his passion for the sport. A creative force, Ken’s viral videos transformed rallycross and opened it up to a new generation of fans.”

In addition to the retirement of the number, Vermont Sportscar debuted a tribute livery that Travis Pastrana will be driving during the race weekend in Trois-Rivieres, paying homage to Ken’s 2005 snow-camo livery that he ran in the ARA Championship.

With the retirement of his number, only another Block family member will be allowed to run his number should they choose to do so. While Nitro Rallycross has cars that fly, it’s important to remember one of the figures that helped them as he gains his wings to fly as well.