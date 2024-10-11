Rebellion Spierings to field Tauruses at 2025 Dakar Rally

The owners of the newly formed Rebellion Spierings will race a pair of Taurus T3 Max cars at the 2025 Dakar Rally. Paul Spierings will be making his second start in the Challenger category in one Taurus, while Alexandre Pesci makes his class début in the other.

The Challenger division comes from Dakar Team Spierings‘ side, which fielded two Can-Am Mavericks for himself and Roger Grouwels under the Dakar Team Spierings RaceArt banner. Spierings finished tenth in class at the latest Dakar in January, his sixth start in the event and début in the category.

Pesci has raced the Dakar since 2020, though all five of his entries have come in the Ultimate category. The 2024 Dakar saw him pilot a Toyota Hilux to a fourteenth in class and twenty-seventh overall.

The Hilux will continue to race in 2025. Romain Dumas, a member of Rebellion Racing’s former FIA World Endurance Championship stable, is expected to remain in the seat.

Rebellion Spierings was revealed on Sunday as part of a partnership between Pesci’s Rebellion Racing and Dakar Team Spierings. Rebellion Racing was a WEC powerhouse before shuttering after the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans to focus on Dakar. Pesci is also the head of Rebellion Timepieces, the official watchmaker of the Dakar Rally.

The Taurus T3 Maxes were acquired from Wevers Sport, who co-developed and runs the Taurus programme with MCE-5 Development. The vehicle has been immensely successful in 2024, finishing first and second in Challenger at Dakar and currently dominating the Rallye du Maroc.

Stephan Künhi and Jan Pieter van der Stelt will continue to work as Pesci and Spierings’ co-drivers, respectively. The team will consist of twenty-five people total.

The 2025 Dakar Rally will take place on 3–17 January.