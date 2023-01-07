Toksport WRT unveils 2023 WRC2 line-up

The German Skoda Motorsport backed Toksport WRT team has now unveiled its line-up for the factory team in the 2023 WRC2 series. They also showed a video of what the year car will look like for the factory colors.

Just like last season, there will be two teams entered by the outfit to compete in the WRC2 championship and it is now clear that last year’s champion Emil Lindholm from Finland will continue, he will also have his fellow compatriot Sami Pajari, who won the 2021 Junior WRC title by his side in his team.

In the second team, the Russian Nikolay Gryazin also continues together with Marquito “Marco” Bulacia from Bolivia. Alongside the two teams supported by Skoda Motorsport and Toksport WRT, the team will also run several cars under private management for customers such as Oliver Solberg and Gus Greensmith.

Wait is over! ▶️ the all-new #ToksportWRT #SkodaFabiaRSRally2 is here



Old meets new as we maintain the iconic colors & strong partnership w/ #SkodaMotorsport + a fresh look for 2023👌



2️⃣Team entries for WRC2

⚫️ @Emil_Lindholm

⚫️ @samipajari

🔘 N. Gryazin

🔘 @MarquitoBulacia pic.twitter.com/AHB9VBLOxO — Toksport WRT (@toksportwrt) January 7, 2023

As it stands now the team will field a total of seven brand-new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 cars at the season-opener of Rallye Monte-Carlo in two weeks where the Briton Chris Ingram, 2022 WRC Masters champion Mauro Miele from Italy and the French legend Francois Delecour will join beside the two factory teams.