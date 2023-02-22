2023 FIM Bajas World Cup closing stretch tweaked

When the 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup began with the Saudi Baja in early February, the Dubai International Baja was set as the final round but without a confirmed date. The last three races had their slots set in stone on Monday, with Dubai being bumped to the penultimate race while the Jordan Baja is now the finale.

The Jordan Baja was originally planned for 2–4 November but has been pushed back to 23–25 November. Dubai’s date was listed as TBA in December but will now be on 9–1 November. While the FIM’s top cross-country championship swaps Jordan and Dubai, the FIA’s World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas is still currently set to hit both rounds in that order to close out its season, with both sanctioning bodies’ Jordan Baja being together but the FIA’s Dubai International Baja on 1–3 December.

Also locked in with a date is the Baja do Oesta in Portugal, now set for 6–8 October. It is the second-to-last round of the Portugal All-Terrain Championship (Campeonato Portugal de Todo-o-terreno, CPTT). While the CPTT mainly competes in Portugal, it also has a round in Spain with the Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura that the FIM Bajas World Cup will also run in April.

The FIA and FIM World Cups, which are not to be confused with the co-sanctioned World Rally-Raid Championship, has four rounds together: the Saudi Baja, the Qatar International Baja, the Baja España Aragón, and the Jordan Baja.

Of the eight rounds, six will count for the championship with a rider’s two worst results dropped. Mohammed Al-Balooshi won the FIM Bajas World Cup opener in Saudi Arabia.

Revised FIM Bajas World Cup schedule

# Race Country Date 1 Saudi Baja* Saudi Arabia 2–4 February 2 Qatar International Baja Qatar 16–18 March 3 Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura Spain 14–16 April 4 Baja España Aragón Spain 21–23 July 5 Hungarian Baja Hungary 10–12 August 6 Baja do Oeste Portugal 6–8 October 7 Dubai International Baja United Arab Emirates 9–11 November 8 Jordan Baja Jordan 23–25 November * – Already run