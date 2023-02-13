Off Road

2023 King of the Hammers sees GAS, Gomez repeat

Credit: Bilstein Shock Absorbers

The 2023 King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, California, saw a blend of new and more of the same. The latter camp included Raul Gomez claiming the Race of Kings that closed out the two-week event for the second year in a row, while the former ranged from the débuts of Great American Shortcourse to the tumultuous racing introduction for SPEED UTV.

King of the Hammers served as the season opener for multiple championships including Ultra4 USA, AMA US Hard Enduro, and GAS for the first time. Hard Enduro kicked off KOH with the King of Motos, won by Trystan Hart for the second time after he held off five-time victor Cody Webb. Kylee Sweeten won in the Moto women’s category.

GAS, now in its third year of operation, competed on a special track prepared by Nor Cal Rock Racing, with Championship Off-Road regular Ryan Beat winning the premier Pro 2 class. Extreme E driver Sara Price competed in the Class 11 race, independent from the Class 11 Showdown that took place two days prior on the main desert course, and finished sixth.

The Class 11 Showdown, which began with a 37-wide land rush start, was claimed by former SCORE International champion Alex Gonzales. Gonzales was racing a new Volkswagen Beetle, nicknamed Francie, that he intends to use throughout his 2023 races in the United States.

Robby Gordon underwent an up-and-down week. He and son Max entered the Can-Am UTV Hammers Championship under his SPEED UTV brand, a relative newcomer to racing competition after being developed over the past three years, where Max struggled with transmission problems while Robby retired after losing a continuous variable transmission belt and elected to pull out to preserve the car for the Mint 400 in March.

The older Gordon was then a late addition to the main Race of Kings event after partnering with Gomez’s team. After being the second-to-last driver to start the race, he finished ninth.

King of the Hammers’ Toyo Tires Desert Challenge is the first of three legs in the Unlimited Off-Road Racing Triple Crown Championship, alongside the Mint 400 and California 300 in October.

Adam Householder won the Desert Challenge Unlimited race to lead the Unlimited Triple Crown standings ahead of Tim Herbst, while Gomez was tenth. Dustin Grabowski finished runner-up overall behind Householder to hold the early advantage in the Unlimited Spec class. Ezra Ebberts topped the Limited race to be the Class 10 leader while Gonzales’ Class 11 victory makes him the top dog there.

King of the Hammers overall winners

EventDateNumberWinnerTotal Time
King of the Motos29 January1Trystan Hart1:44:28
Class 11 Showdown4 February1196Alex Gonzales1:11:54
Terra Crew4 February1494Vincent Muñoz38:52.635
Toyo Tires Desert Challenge Unlimited5 February24Adam Householder3:19:44
Toyo Tires Desert Challenge Limited5 February1077Ezra Ebberts3:53:15
Kids Stock8 February119Cole Warner12:47.750
Kids Mod8 February325Jackson Mandle15:17.402
UTV Hammers Championship9 February191Kyle Chaney3:31:45
Every Man Challenge10 February4837Jeremy Jones4:42:52
Race of Kings11 February83Raul Gomez5:45:27

Great American Shortcourse winners

ClassNumberWinner
Youth 1000 UTV918Drake Mittag
J1 Kart297Ian Torfi
RZR 170110Triton Lawrence
J2 Kart484Mikey Childress
Mini Stock70Brent Veenstra
Class 111191Ryan Rodriguez
Limited Buggy319Carson Smith
SR1 UTV11Paul O’Brien
Modified Kart507Cade Martin
Production 1000 UTV88George Llamosas
Production Turbo UTV10Jason Weller
Pro Buggy33Lorenzo Bonacci
Pro Lite2Connor Barry
Pro 251Ryan Beat
