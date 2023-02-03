NASCAR Cup Series

Canadian NASCAR pioneer Trevor Boys dies at 65

Credit: John Betts

Trevor Boys, whose stock car career spanned over three decades, died Thursday morning, his family announced. He was 65.

“It’s with great sorrow I have to announce the passing of a husband, a brother, a grandpa, an uncle, a son, a friend, a business owner, a racer and to me a father. Dad passed away in the early hours this morning in hospital,” posted his son Wheeler Boys.

“As a decorated person, I am positive Trevor had some sort of impact on you and almost everyone certainly has a story or two.

“He will of course be missed and forever loved. I am enlightened of the thoughts of him spending eternity on the big super speedway in the sky recounting with past loved ones. We will maintain the memory of what he leaves behind for us.

“For now, Keep those engines warm, the gas tank full and the checkered flags wavin, until we meet again”.

Boys was among those who helped bring Canadian representation into NASCAR, and his 102 Cup Series starts are over twice as much as the next most by his fellow countrymen (Don Biederman and Patrick Carpentier’s 42). He raced in NASCAR’s top level from 1982 to 1994 mainly for his own team as well as other operations like the late James Hylton’s, scoring a pair of top tens with a ninth at Richmond in 1983 and tenth at Dover the following year.

One of the most notable moments of his Cup career came in the 1984 Talladega 500 when he was spun and flipped through the tri-oval grass before coming to a rest on his wheels.

He also had experience in what is now the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series, the former of which included running the series’ races in Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The 2008 Xfinity race there saw him compete alongside Wheeler.

“Trevor Boys was one of NASCAR’s top Canadian drivers, starting more Cup Series races than any driver from Canada,” stated NASCAR Canada general manager Tony Spiteri. “He was an inspiration to the many drivers across the country who strive to race at stock car’s highest levels. Our thoughts are with Trevor’s family and friends, he will be missed.”

Trevor Boys: 3 November 1957 – 2 February 2023

