2025 FIA Baja Cup schedules revealed

Credit: Marian Chytka/Red Bull Content Pool

In conjunction with the World Rally-Raid Championship, the FIA revealed Friday the 2025 calendars for its three Baja series.

All eight FIA World Baja Cup rounds are combination races with the European or Middle East Cups. While the season length is the same as it was in 2024, the biggest changes are the Italian Baja replacing the Baja Poland and the Jordan Baja moving from the season finale to the second race.

The Jordan Baja was moved to April in order to provide balance for the FIA Middle East Baja Cup. The series’ four races are now evenly split between the spring and autumn, with the former consisting of the Saudi Baja and Jordan while the Qatar International Baja and Dubai International Baja are in the latter. All four races are also on the World Cup.

On the opposite extreme, the FIA European Baja Cup calendar nearly doubles in size from five to nine. Unlike its Middle Eastern counterpart, the European Cup has five standalone races independent of the World Cup. Among such events are the Baja Poland, which is demoted from its World Cup status, and Baja Troia Türkiye, which has been relocated from November to May.

Baja Greece, originally a World Cup exclusive in 2024, is now a joint race between it and the European Cup. A competitors survey conducted by the race organisers found that a plurality preferred for it to be on both series’ slates.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem commented the expanded European Cup calendar “highlights the increasing appeal of the discipline, especially in Europe. The 2025 cross-country rally season will feature seasoned competitors and new challengers showcasing the FIA’s innovative technologies, all set against some of the most magnificent environments on the planet.”

The FIM Bajas World Cup, which overlaps with the FIA Cups, will reveal its 2025 schedule in January.

2025 FIA World Baja Cup schedule

#RaceCountryDate
1Saudi BajaSaudi Arabia30 January – 1 February
2Jordan BajaJordan10–12 April
3Baja GreeceGreece29 May – 1 June
4Italian BajaItaly3–5 July
5Baja España AragónSpain24–27 July
6Baja Portalegre 500Portugal23–25 October
7Qatar International BajaQatar6–8 November
8Dubai International BajaUnited Arab Emirates20–23 November

2025 FIA European Baja Cup schedule

#RaceCountryDate
1Baja TT Dehesa ExtremaduraSpain1–3 May
2Baja Troia TürkiyeTurkey15–18 May
3Baja GreeceGreece29 May – 1 June
4Italian BajaItaly3–5 July
5Baja España AragónSpain24–27 July
6Hungarian BajaHungary14–17 August
7Baja PolandPoland28–31 August
8Baja TT Sharish GinPortugal12–14 September
9Baja Portalegre 500Portugal23–25 October

2025 FIA Middle East Baja Cup schedule

#RaceCountryDate
1Saudi BajaSaudi Arabia30 January – 1 February
2Jordan BajaJordan10–12 April
3Qatar International BajaQatar6–8 November
4Dubai International BajaUnited Arab Emirates20–23 November

